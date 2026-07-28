SEC and Big Ten Face Wednesday Deadline on Protect College Sports Act – Congress Blinked First

By TODD HORNE, EXECUTIVE EDITOR

For the first time since Congress decided it could fix college athletics, Washington has run out of leverage.

By 9 a.m. Wednesday, the SEC and Big Ten are expected to tell Senate negotiators whether months of revisions have produced a Protect College Sports Act they can support. That deadline represents a pivotal moment for the future governance of college athletics.

Think about how extraordinary that is. Congress is asking the two most powerful conferences in college sports to decide the fate of the most consequential legislation in decades while negotiations are still being finalized.

Washington Blinked

When the Protect College Sports Act was introduced, lawmakers sought national NIL standards, antitrust protections, transfer reform and a framework to stabilize college athletics. The SEC and Big Ten responded that the proposal did not go far enough in protecting their interests, and negotiations shifted accordingly.

The Bill Changed

Conference expansion language softened. Media-rights pooling moved toward a voluntary model. Funding provisions were revised, including a reported $20 million athlete retention fund and a $5 million women’s sports fund. These were substantive negotiations, not cosmetic edits.

Why LSU Should Care

Every significant issue affecting LSU athletics—NIL, roster construction, revenue sharing, recruiting, transfer rules and future media rights—could be influenced by this legislation. Whatever emerges from Washington will directly affect the SEC’s operating environment.

The Moment of Truth

Even after weeks of revisions, neither the SEC nor the Big Ten has formally endorsed the legislation. Wednesday’s response will reveal whether Congress has negotiated enough to secure the support of the conferences that drive college football’s economics.

Washington began this process believing it would rewrite college athletics. Instead, it spent much of the summer rewriting its own bill. By Wednesday morning, we’ll know whether those revisions were enough.