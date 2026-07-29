The Protect College Sports Act: The Definitive LSU Guide to the Law That Could Change College Athletics

By TODD HORNE, EXECUTIVE EDITOR

Cue the Capitol dome. A thousand miles from Tiger Stadium, lawmakers in Washington are rewriting the playbook for college sports—and they’re discovering the game’s most powerful decision-makers aren’t on Capitol Hill.



For nearly five seasons, college athletics has been a free-agent carnival. The NCAA still markets March Madness, pens rule books and polices infractions, but its iron grip has slipped. Federal courts have unraveled its amateurism shield. Every state now writes its own Name, Image and Likeness code. The transfer portal turned roster management into a year-round bidding war. The House settlement unlocked direct revenue sharing between schools and athletes. Meanwhile, SEC and Big Ten television deals have poured billions into college sports, crowning those conferences as the game’s new power brokers.



There was no single referee anymore.



So Washington signaled a blitz: the Protect College Sports Act, a sweeping proposal to create one national rulebook for NIL, compensation, recruiting, transfers and oversight instead of fifty conflicting state statutes and a growing stack of court rulings.



On paper, it promised exactly what college sports needed: uniformity, legal certainty and a level playing field. But reality quickly blitzed the legislation. The SEC and Big Ten—home to the richest television contracts in college football—warned lawmakers that key provisions would restrict conference flexibility, complicate media-rights negotiations and duplicate compliance systems already emerging under the House settlement.



Congress huddled. The bill changed.



That pivot became the real headline. Power in major college football no longer resides solely in statutes or Supreme Court opinions—it also lives in the boardrooms of the SEC and the Big Ten. They don’t wield a legal veto, but without their support, any lasting federal framework would face enormous resistance.



This isn’t just Washington stepping onto the field. It’s Washington recognizing a game already in progress. The Protect College Sports Act isn’t inventing a new era. It’s trying to organize one that’s already here. And for LSU, that evolution carries enormous implications.



HOW COLLEGE SPORTS GOT HERE



For decades, the NCAA’s bargain was simple: athletes received scholarships, schools generated billions, and amateurism kept the professional model at bay. But as television contracts exploded, coaching salaries climbed into eight figures and facilities rivaled NFL practice complexes, courts began viewing the system through antitrust law.



Then came NCAA v. Alston in June 2021. A unanimous Supreme Court struck down limits on education-related benefits, while Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s concurring opinion raised an even larger question: how many NCAA compensation restrictions could survive a basic antitrust challenge?



Within days, NIL became reality. States rushed to pass laws. Compliance departments expanded. NIL collectives emerged. Recruiting and transfers changed almost overnight. The House settlement soon enshrined direct revenue sharing. The NCAA remained, but it no longer stood alone.



CONGRESS STEPS IN



Watching schools navigate conflicting state laws, conference policies, NCAA bylaws and court rulings, lawmakers concluded one national industry could not function efficiently under fifty different legal frameworks.



Congress wasn’t trying to make college athletics more commercial. The marketplace had already done that. Lawmakers were trying to determine whether the nation’s most valuable amateur sports enterprise could continue operating without a coherent national framework.



The Protect College Sports Act acknowledges today’s reality: NIL, revenue sharing and athlete mobility are here to stay.



WHY A NATIONAL PLAYBOOK MATTERS



Imagine NFL teams operating under different salary-cap rules depending on the state in which they play. Or Major League Baseball allowing free agency in California but not Texas. That’s the direction college athletics was heading. Congress concluded that when athletes—and the money surrounding them—cross state lines every day, the rules should as well.



THE ANTITRUST HAIL MARY



Nothing generates more debate than antitrust protections. Critics argue the bill grants the NCAA immunity. Supporters counter that any protections are narrowly tailored. The legislation attempts to strike a balance by protecting governance activities under the new federal framework without creating blanket immunity. Whether the courts ultimately agree remains one of the biggest unanswered questions.



INSTITUTIONAL NIL: THE NEXT FRONTIER



Forget autograph signings and shoe deals. The real revolution is institutional compensation. Universities are preparing to share revenue directly with athletes. Congress rewrote early language to better align with the House settlement because schools need one workable compliance system—not competing ones.



RECRUITING: ALWAYS THE ULTIMATE X-FACTOR



Every coach says championships are won in recruiting. Congress quickly discovered that roster management, scholarship limits and transfer rules cannot be separated. The compromise preserved guardrails while giving schools greater operational flexibility.



HOW THE SEC AND BIG TEN REWROTE THE SCRIPT



On conference expansion, media rights, institutional NIL and recruiting, the SEC and Big Ten shaped the debate. Congress discovered it could not build a lasting governance structure without the conferences driving the sport’s economic engine. The final proposal became less a congressional monologue than a negotiated framework.



WHY LSU CAN’T SIT OUT



LSU already lives in this world: NIL collectives, revenue-sharing projections, transfer-portal recruiting, multibillion-dollar media contracts and Louisiana’s HB 608. The athletic department is simultaneously implementing revenue sharing, competing for elite talent, operating under state law and benefiting from the SEC’s unmatched television economics. If Congress creates a clearer national framework, LSU could gain greater certainty while preserving its competitive advantages.



THE SEC EDGE



Throughout the negotiations, the SEC’s financial influence proved impossible to ignore. Television revenue fuels coaching salaries, facilities, recruiting and athlete compensation. Congress ultimately adjusted portions of the legislation to reflect that reality. For LSU, SEC membership remains one of its greatest strategic advantages.



THE END OF THE NCAA ERA



College sports has endured revolutions before—television, scholarships, conference realignment and the College Football Playoff—but none fundamentally redistributed power the way this moment has. The Protect College Sports Act isn’t about one NIL provision. It’s about building the legal architecture for the next era of college athletics.



THE LAST WORD



A decade from now, fans won’t remember committee votes or amendment language. They’ll remember the moment college athletics finally acknowledged what it had become: a multibillion-dollar enterprise shaped by television, economics, empowered athletes and the courts.



The Protect College Sports Act is Washington’s attempt to catch up.



Whether it passes as written, changes significantly or gives way to another proposal, one reality remains. The governance model that shaped college athletics for more than a century is over. What replaces it will define the next hundred years.



For LSU, the future isn’t approaching.



It’s already on the field.



