Proposed New Entertainment and Athletic Arena at LSU . . . What’s the latest?

Tiger Athletic Foundation attorney Charles Landry joins Todd Horne and Jeff Palermo to provide the lowdown and the latest on the proposed new Entertainment and Athletic Arena at LSU. Landry explains where the pre-project stands currently, the track, why the perceived lack of transparency, who will pay for what, when, where and how? Of course, right now this is all still a big if? But it looks like the PMAC will be replaced. TigerRag.com’s Audibles podcast for May 2, 2024 hosted by Camryn Conner.