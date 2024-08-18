Projecting LSU Football’s Offense Two Weeks Prior to Season-Opening Kickoff vs USC

With only two weeks until kickoff, No. 13 LSU is gearing up to face No. 23 USC in Las Vegas. As the Tigers prepare for the 2024 season, it’s time to examine the potential depth chart for the offense, which has undergone significant changes.

The departure of Heisman-winning quarterback Jayden Daniels and first-round draft picks Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. has left a void in the offense. Additionally, the loss of offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock to Notre Dame has added to the challenges. However, the arrival of quarterback Garrett Nussmeier has kept expectations high. Nussmeier, who has patiently waited for his chance to lead the team since joining in 2021, brings valuable experience with 219 past throws at this level. He has faced tough opponents like Georgia and Wisconsin, and his familiarity with the receivers will be crucial in developing chemistry during offseason practices.

Behind Nussmeier, Rickie Collins, a highly rated recruit from the class of 2023, holds the number two spot. Collins saw limited playtime last year behind Daniels and Nussmeier, but with Sloan’s track record of developing quarterbacks, he is expected to continue improving while waiting for his chance to compete for a starting position.

AJ Swann, a transfer from Vanderbilt, is currently projected at third on the depth chart. LSU was in search of a veteran quarterback during the first transfer window and landed Swann after previously being interested in another QB. With 12 starts under his belt, Swann adds experience to the room.

In terms of running backs, Kaleb Jackson is projected to be the top player at that position. Ranked in the top 10 by ESPN and On3, Jackson has impressive speed and size as a recruit from the class of 2023. He had limited playtime last year with only 37 touches but averaged 5.9 yards per play and four touchdowns. With Daniels no longer on the team, more responsibility will fall on the running backs, and Jackson is equipped to handle it.

Behind Jackson is Josh Williams, a seasoned player who returned for his sixth year with LSU after initially walking on to the team. In his 47 games played, he has amassed 1,348 total yards and scored 12 touchdowns. Look for John Emery, Jr., another sixth-year back, to also get significant playing time and make a solid contribution. True freshman Caden Durham will also see duty, more as the season progresses.

Williams will not be the main running back, but he remains one of LSU’s most reliable role players. He has made crucial plays in key moments and was a significant factor in LSU’s victory over Alabama in 2022. His veteran leadership is much needed on a team full of young players.

Kyren Lacy, a transfer who played as a rotational player last year, will have an opportunity to shine as the top receiver. With over 100 career catches, this will be his fifth year playing college football. He can line up in different positions and run a variety of routes. Lacy has shown steady improvement, and LSU is hopeful for his performance this fall.

Chris Hilton and CJ Daniels will compete for the WR2 spot. Both have the talent to be LSU’s top receivers. Hilton has become more consistent and could potentially step up as the next go-to receiver for LSU, according to Brian Kelly. Although Hilton has not had many opportunities thus far, he delivered when given a chance in the bowl game. Daniels, a transfer from Liberty, had over 1,000 receiving yards last year and will look to make an impact at the SEC level.

Kyle Parker and Zavion Thomas will compete for playing time, as will Aaron Anderson. Parker could potentially have a breakout season in 2024. As a consensus four-star recruit in the 2023 class, Parker brings polished route-running skills to the table. LSU may need a young player to step up at some point this season, so keep an eye on Parker. Thomas, a transfer from Mississippi State, adds SEC experience to the receiver room. There has been a lot of buzz around his potential impact on special teams, but Kelly also mentioned that he could contribute on offense.

Mason Taylor returns for his third year as TE1 at LSU. He has played in 26 games, recording 74 catches for 762 yards and two touchdowns. With a new look offense, Taylor could see more opportunities this year. Depth at tight end is strong with three highly-rated recruits backing up Taylor. Ka’Morreum Pimpton and Trey’Dez Green both have promising futures in this offense. Pimpton saw some playing time last year as a true freshman but was not a consistent presence in the lineup. With another offseason under his belt, both players could take a step forward in 2024.

On the offensive line, Will Campbell is one of the best players in the country heading into 2024. The standout left tackle is expected to be one of the top picks in the 2025 NFL draft and is a Preseason All-American. Having such a reliable left tackle will be crucial for new quarterback Nussmeier. LSU can count on Campbell to protect against some of the toughest pass rushers in the SEC and make a big impact in the running game. Garrett Dellinger is returning for his fourth year of college football with over 1,500 career snaps under his belt. The former blue-chip recruit has played multiple positions on the offensive line during his time at LSU, but excelled at left guard last year. DJ Chester, a top interior offensive line recruit in 2023, is expected to take over at center with four returning starters on the line. Fifth-year player Miles Frazier brings a wealth of experience to the team and was ranked third among SEC guards in pass blocking grade by PFF last year. Emery Jones will join Campbell as one of the best tackle duos in the country, providing a strong run-blocking presence on the right side.