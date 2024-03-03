Preview: No. 3 LSU baseball tries to remain unbeaten in the Astros Classic against Texas State

No. 3 LSU baseball is looking to remain unbeaten at the Astros Foundation College Classic as it takes on Texas State today in its final game of the tournament.

Texas State (7-3) has also won both if its games at the Astros Classic with an 8-7 win over Houston on Friday and a 11-10 win over No. 15 Texas on Saturday. The Bobcats have now won four straight games and scored eight or more runs in all four.

Texas State jumped out to a 6-0 lead on Texas early before the Longhorns came back and took the lead 10-9 in the bottom of the eighth inning. The Bobcats responded with a two RBI homer in the ninth inning to take back the lead 11-10 and held on for the win.

LSU (10-1) played Texas on Friday and came away with a 6-3 win over the Longhorns before taking on UL Saturday. LSU beat the Cajuns 5-4 in a hard-fought game to stay unbeaten during their four-game road trip to Houston.

LSU starting pitchers Luke Holman and Gage Jump both put in great performances in the Astros Classic. Together they have pitched 10.2 innings and given up just four hits and no runs at the tournament.

LSU will likely send out Thatcher Hurd against Texas State. Hurd has had a difficult start to the season so far. He has a 9.00 ERA in 7.0 innings pitched with an 0-1 record as a starter. He made it just 2.2 innings in the season opener against VMI before being pulled. He went 4.1 innings in a loss to Stony Brook the next week. He gave up seven earned runs in his two starts.

The Bobcats are batting .314 this season as a team with 18 doubles, two triples and 18 home runs. They score over 10 runs a game on average. Ryne Farber leads the team in batting average with a .543. Chase Mora leads the team in RBI with 14.

Texas State’s pitching staff has a 4.71 ERA and a 1.42 WHIP so far this season. The Bobcats have given up eight homers this season and teams are batting .232 against them. They have recorded 106 strikeouts.

Easton Austin started against Houston on Friday and Jack Stroud starter the game against Texas on Saturday. Peyton Zabel could get the start for the Bobcats against LSU. He has a 7.20 ERA in two starts this season and 5.0 innings pitched.

LSU’s game against Texas State is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. today, but it may be pushed back depending on when other games end. The game can be streamed for free at Astros.com.