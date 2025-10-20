President Donald Trump Wants LSU And LSU-S To Play In Baseball National Champions Super Bowl

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

President Donald Trump had an idea after visiting with the dual national champions of college baseball of 2025 during a ceremony that honored LSU’s and LSU-Shreveport’s teams on Monday in the White House’s East Wing Ballroom.

“I want these two teams to play,” Trump said after discussing each team’s accomplishments for several minutes and shaking hands with several players and LSU coach Jay Johnson and LSU-S coach Brad Neffendorf.

So what if there is a government shutdown, LSU’s national championship baseball team is at the White House today.https://t.co/aoMEZwcytc — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) October 20, 2025

“You want to do it? I’ll do it,” Trump said. “We’ll get the stadium. I’ll pay for it. What the hell?”

LSU baseball players from the 2025 national championship team toured the White House and the US Capitol on Monday in Washington DC Star pitcher Kade Anderson is smiling at center LSU photo

Interestingly, former President George W. Bush said he wanted the LSU and USC football teams to play in the Rose Garden during their dual national championship celebration at the White House after the 2003 season. The Tigers won the Bowl Championship Series national title in the 2003 season, while USC won the Associated Press national title.

“You have to say he did a good job,” Trump said of Neffendorf’s 59-0, NAIA national championship season to Johnson.

“Pretty darn good,” Johnson said.

LSU’s baseball players (above on twitter) imitated a classic video that LSU football players did on their visit to the White House in 2020 after winning the national championship in the 2019 season.

Trump kidded Johnson a bit for his mere 53-15 final record in winning the NCAA baseball championship – Johnson’s second over the last three seasons at LSU.

“In fact, I think your record should’ve been better,” Trump cracked after listing many of LSU’s nine selections in the 2025 Major League Baseball Draft that followed the Tigers winning their eighth title overall in Omaha, Nebraska, on June 22.

As Trump spoke of each team, players from both teams stood side by side behind Trump.

“Mr. President, thank you, for having us in your home,” Johnson said later at the podium. “I think the main thing I take from you is work ethic – something we preach. And no one works harder for America than you. Thank you for setting a good example. It’s an honor of a lifetime to be in the home of the greatest country in the world. We are the college baseball capital of the world in 2025.”