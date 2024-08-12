(With Audio) Preseason AP Top 25 Ranks LSU on the Outside Looking In at the College Football Playoffs

LSU, led by head coach Brian Kelly, has been ranked No. 13 in the Preseason AP Top 25, which was announced on Monday.

This ranking comes just a week after LSU was placed at No. 12 in the preseason AFCA Coaches Poll.

In the highly-competitive SEC, the Tigers hold the sixth spot in the AP Top 25, behind top-ranked Georgia, Texas, Alabama, Ole Miss, and Missouri. Other notable SEC teams in the AP Top 25 include Oklahoma at No. 16 and Texas A&M at No. 20.

After a successful 10-3 season last year, highlighted by quarterback Jayden Daniels winning the Heisman Trophy, much of LSU’s success this season will depend on the performance of new quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, who replaces Daniels, and a vastly improved defense.

The Tigers will kick off their season on September 1st against Southern California at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas at 6:30 p.m.AP Top 25

1. Georgia

2. Ohio State

3. Oregon

4. Texas

5. Alabama

6. Ole Miss

7. Notre Dame

8. Penn State

9. Michigan

10. Florida State

11. Missouri

12. Utah

13. LSU

14. Clemson

15. Tennessee

16. Oklahoma

17. Oklahoma State

18. Kansas State

19. Miami (Fla.)

20. Texas A&M

21. Arizona

22. Kansas

23. Southern California

24. North Carolina State

25. Iowa