Premier Louisiana Athlete Commits To LSU Football’s 2026 Class

On Saturday night, LSU football made a significant addition to its 2026 recruiting class by securing a commitment from Dezyrian Ellis, one of Louisiana’s premier athletes.

Ellis, a standout from Franklin Parish, announced his decision through a social media post, which wrapped up with a FaceTime chat with cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond. “We’re about to get a top player at LSU,” Raymond commented.

New: On Saturday, Dez Ellis became the first LSU football commit in Franklish Parish school history.



LSU signed Booger McFarland out of Winnsboro (1995) before the parish consolidated schools (2005).



Although Ellis earned first-team Class 4A All-State honors as a quarterback last season, LSU recruited him to play cornerback. On3 reports that West Virginia had extended an offer for him to continue in the quarterback position.

The 6-foot-2, 175-pound athlete is ranked No. 547 nationally for his senior year by the 247Sports composite and is the No. 12 recruit in Louisiana for the 2026 class.

Ellis’s commitment brings LSU’s total to two cornerbacks for this cycle, joining Havon Finney, a four-star recruit and the fifth-best cornerback nationally according to the 247Sports composite, hailing from California.

LSU’s 2026 class now boasts 11 committed players, headlined by five-star wide receiver Tristen Keys. The Tigers are striving to secure his commitment while also vying for five-star lineman Lamar Brown, the top-ranked player in Louisiana.