Powerhouse home slate: LSU’s 2024 home football schedule includes UCLA, Ole Miss, Alabama and Oklahoma

LSU will open and close its 2024 regular season with a pair of name-brand programs.

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&aid=983050&oid=28183&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img decoding="async" title="Alumni Hall Tiger Rag" style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&aid=983050&oid=28183&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" alt="Alumni Hall Tiger Rag" width="300" height="250"/></a>

The Tigers (9-3), who will finish the ’23 season with a date in the Jan. 1 ReliaQuest Bow against Wisconsin, will open the ’24 season for the third straight year in a Labor Day showcase. The Tigers face USC for the first time since 1984 when the two powerhouse programs meet Sept. 1 at Allegiant Stadium in the Vegas Kickoff Classic at 6:30 p.m. in Las Vegas, Nevada.

LSU will have a new playing partner in its regular season finale when new Southeastern Conference member Oklahoma visits Tiger Stadium on Nov. 30. The Tigers last faced the Sooners in the semifinals of the CFP with a 63-28 victory in the Peach Bowl en route to the national championship.

The SEC, which welcomes Texas and Oklahoma to give the league 16 teams, revealed the order of its 14-week schedule Wednesday. SEC competition will consist of eight league games and no divisional play for the first time since 1991 and two bye weeks built into the season.

The league’s top two teams advance to the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta on Dec. 7.

LSU received byes Oct. 5 and Nov. 2. The Tigers will have their 100-year celebration of Tiger Stadium in ’24 with their most attractive home schedule in a century.

The Tigers will have first-time meetings at home against Nicholls State on Sept. 7 and South Alabama on Sept. 28 sandwiched around the first appearance of UCLA in Tiger Stadium on Sept. 21.

They open SEC play on Sept. 14 at South Carolina.

Following its first open date LSU will host Ole Miss on Oct. 12 followed by road trips to Arkansas (Oct. 19) and Texas A&M (Oct. 26) leading into its second open date.

LSU will host three of its last four games at Tiger Stadium, a stretch that begins on Nov. 9 with Alabama, Vanderbilt (Nov. 23) and Oklahoma (Nov. 30). The Tigers travel to Florida (Nov. 16).

2024 LSU Football Schedule

Sept. 1 (Sun.) vs. Southern Cal (Las Vegas)

Sept. 7 NICHOLLS

Sept. 14 at South Carolina

Sept. 21 UCLA

Sept. 28 SOUTH ALABAMA

Oct. 5 Open Date

Oct. 12 OLE MISS

Oct. 19 at Arkansas

Oct. 26 at Texas A&M

Nov. 2 Open Date

Nov. 9 ALABAMA

Nov. 16 at Florida

Nov. 23 VANDERBILT

Nov. 30 OKLAHOMA