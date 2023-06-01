Postseason honors: LSU freshman pitcher Sydney Berzon earns pair of All-American laurels

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky – LSU freshman pitcher Sydney Berzon earned a spot on the 2023 NFCA All-America Third Team, the National Fastpitch Coaches Association announced.

The right-handed was also selected to the D1Softball Freshman All-American team after helping the Tigers to the championship game in the Baton Rouge Regional.

Berzon becomes LSU’s second freshman hurler to be named an All-American joining Carley Hoover in 2015, and is the program’s first All-American since Aliyah Andrews and Taylor Pleasants in 2021.

The Buffalo, N.Y. native finished the season with a 14-8 record and 1.91 ERA with 127 strikeouts to rank No. 10 in the SEC in strikeouts.

Berzon’s 127 strikeouts rank No. 6 in LSU history for the most by a freshman. In 143.0 innings pitched this season, she recorded 11 complete games, three saves and four shutouts while holding opposing batters to a .209 average.

She earned a win in the second round of the NCAA Regional at Tiger Park with a five-hit shutout of UL-Lafayette in a 4-0 victory.