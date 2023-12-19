Position of need? LSU coach Brian Kelly adds experienced quarterback with commitment from AJ Swann of Vanderbilt

LSU football coach Brian Kelly was looking at the possibility of creating additional competition at the quarterback position going into the spring.

Kelly accomplished just that Monday with a commitment from former Vanderbilt sophomore quarterback AJ Swann who committed to the Tigers following an official visit over the weekend. He also visited South Carolina the previous weekend.

Two days from the start of the high school signing period Kelly picked up his third transfer from the NCAA transfer portal. The Tigers also have pledges from safety Jardin Gilbert of Texas A&M and wide receiver/kick returner Zavion Thomas of Mississippi State.

Swann entered the transfer portal on Dec. 4.

“Coach Kelly is chasing the natty and I want to be a part of the reason we win it! Geaux Tigers!,” Swan told On3 Sports.

The 6-foot-3, 228-pound Swann, a former four-star prospect out of Cherokee High in White, Georgia, started in 12 of 15 games in two years at Vanderbilt. He completed 56.3% (222 of 395) of his passes for 2,731 yards with eight interceptions and 22 TDs.

Injuries plagued Swann during his career at Vanderbilt where he suffered a concussion in 2022 and an elbow contusion and back ailment this season.

Swann played in a total of six games in ’23, throwing for 1,447 yards (242.8 per game) and 12 TDs. He had back-to-back weeks of 300-plus passing yards, throwing for 314 yards and three touchdowns against Wake Forest and a career-high 335 versus UNLV with three touchdowns.

He completed 58% of his passes in ’22 for 1,274 yards and 10 TDs. His 159 consecutive completions without an interception was the longest in school history for a freshman since 1996 and his passing yards were the fourth most in school history by a freshman.

Swann’s two interceptions in 198 attempts were the fewest of any FBS freshman with at least 200 drop backs.

Swann enrolled early at Vanderbilt in January of 2022 after finishing his career at Cherokee with 6,931 passing yards and 65 TDs. He was the nation’s No. 19 pro-style quarterback by Rivals.com and was a Under Armour All-America selection and finalist in the prestigious Elite 11 Quarterback competition.

Swann joins an LSU depth that features redshirt sophomore Garrett Nussmeier, who will start in the Jan. 1 ReliaQuest Bowl, freshman Rickie Collins and incoming freshman Colin Hurley, who is expected to sign Wednesday and enroll early for the spring semester.