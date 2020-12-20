Pointer hits game-winner as LSU women get second win of the season

LAS VEGAS — On a day when LSU senior guard Khayla Pointer became the 34th Tigers’ player to score 1,000 career points, she made it mean something special.

Pointer also hit the game-winning shot with 2.3 seconds left in a 54-52 victory over Loyola Marymount in the Duel in the Desert on Sunday in the Thomas and Mack Center.

Pointer scored 15 points as LSU (2-4) battled back from a 16-point halftime deficit. Fellow seniors Faustine Aifuwa and Awa Trasi also contributed heavily to the win with Aifuwa recording a 10 points and 10 rebound s double-double and Trasi adding 15 points, 4 rebounds and 2 steals.

LSU isn’t scheduled to play again until New Year’s Eve when it will open SEC play vs. Auburn at 6 p.m. in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.