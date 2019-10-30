Pleasants selected to the All-SEC softball first team, league’s Newcomer of the Year

LSU freshman shortstop Taylor Pleasants was named the Southeastern Conference Newcomer of the Year and Aliyah Andrews, Ciara Briggs and Shelbi Sunseri were honored with awards, the league office announced Tuesday.
Pleasants and Andrews, a senior centerfielder, were selected by the league coaches as All-SEC first team players in the infield and outfield respectively. Andrews leads the Tigers with a .368 average and Pleasants is behind her at .327.
Pleasants and Briggs, a freshman outfielder, were named to the All-SEC newcomer team, which is in place for 2021 only for student-athletes who were freshmen in 2020 and are now sophomores in 2021. Briggs has come into her own with a .326 average and .382 on base percentage, which ranks fourth on the team.
Sunseri, a junior designated player/pitcher, and Andrews were recognized on the SEC all-defensive team for their work in the field. Sunseri is one of the squad’s top pitchers with a 2.90 ERA. Andrews is the nation’s top outfielder with multiple jaw-dropping catches featured on SportsCenter’s Top 10.
All-SEC First Team
IF – Braxton Burnside, Arkansas
IF – Hannah Adams, Florida
IF – Charla Echols, Florida
IF – Jenna Laird, Missouri
OF – Elissa Brown, Alabama
IF – Taylor Pleasants, LSU
OF – Alexis Mack, Alabama
OF – Aliyah Andrews, LSU
OF – Kiki Milloy, Tennessee
P – Montana Fouts, Alabama
P – Mary Haff, Arkansas
P – Ashley Rogers, Tennessee
C – Bailey Hemphill, Alabama
DP/UT – Makinzy Herzog, Texas A&M
All-SEC Second Team
IF – Kaylee Tow, Alabama
IF – Danielle Gibson, Arkansas
IF – Erin Coffel, Kentucky
IF – Mackenzie Boesel, South Carolina
IF – Ashley Morgan, Tennessee
OF – Hannah McEwen, Arkansas
OF – Casidy Chaumont, Missouri
OF – Brooke Wilmes, Missouri
OF – Bre Warren, Texas A&M
P – Autumn Storms, Arkansas
P – Shelby Lowe, Auburn
P – Elizabeth Hightower, Florida
C – Kayla Kowalik, Kentucky
DP/UT – Kendyl Lindaman, Florida
All-SEC Newcomer Team
Lexi Kilfoyl, Alabama
Savannah Woodard, Alabama
Jenna Bloom, Arkansas
Maddison Koepke, Auburn
Julia Cottrill, Florida
Sydney Kuma, Georgia
Rylea Smith, Kentucky
Ciara Briggs, LSU
Taylor Pleasants, LSU
Paige Smith, Ole Miss
Paige Cook, Mississippi State
Emma Nichols, Missouri
Jordan Weber, Missouri
Kiki Milloy, Tennessee
All-SEC Freshman
IF – Sydney Cox, Auburn
IF – Erin Coffel, Kentucky
IF – Blaise Biringer, Ole Miss
IF – Jenna Laird, Missouri
IF – Rylen Wiggins, Texas A&M
OF – Makayla Packer, Auburn
OF – Sydney Chambley, Georgia
OF – Jayda Kearney, Georgia
OF – Bre Warren, Texas A&M
P – Shelby Lowe, Auburn
P – Maddie Penta, Auburn
DP/UT – Aynslie Furbush, Ole Miss
SEC All-Defensive Team
P – Shelbi Sunseri, LSU
P – Emma Nichols, Missouri
C – Autumn Gillespie, Ole Miss
1B – Danielle Gibson, Arkansas
2B – Hannah Adams, Florida
SS – Kenzi Maguire, South Carolina
3B – Charla Echols, Florida
LF – Casidy Chaumont, Missouri
CF – Aliyah Andrews, LSU
RF – KB Sides, Alabama
RF – Chloe Malau’ulu, Mississippi State
Player of the Year: Bailey Hemphill, Alabama
Co-Pitchers of the Year: Montana Fouts, Alabama and Mary Haff, Arkansas
Newcomer of the Year: Taylor Pleasants, LSU
Freshman of the Year: Jenna Laird, Missouri
Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Cailin Hannon, Tennessee
Coach of the Year: Courtney Deifel, Arkansas
Be the first to comment