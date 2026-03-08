Pitching Struggles In No. 17 LSU’s 11-6 Loss To No. 1 Tennessee

Tiger Rag News Services

No. 17/16 LSU could not overcome a six-run third inning by No. 1 Tennessee and lost game two of the series, 11-6, Saturday afternoon at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.

The teams combined for 17 runs and 19 hits, including seven home runs. LSU (17-6, 0-2 SEC) hit three homers. Tennessee (22-0, 2-0 SEC) recorded 14 hits, the most by any LSU opponent this year.

LSU opened with a four-run first inning, but Tennessee answered with seven straight runs, including six in the third, to take the series.

Cece Cellura (3-1) suffered her first loss of the season, pitching 2.0 innings in relief and allowing five runs on five hits with one walk. Tatum Clopton started, earning no decision after yielding three runs on five hits and one walk in 2.0 innings. Paytn Monticelli pitched the final 2.0 innings, recording one strikeout and allowing three runs on four hits.

Jalia Lassiter went 2-for-4 with her second home run of the season and scored twice. Maci Bergeron hit her second homer and had a team-high three RBI. Char Lorenz hit her fourth home run of the year and also scored twice. Avery Hodge added a hit, giving LSU five for the game.

Tennessee’s Maddi Rutan (2-0) moved from third base to pitch in the second inning, earning the win with six strikeouts, three hits, two runs, and one walk in 3.2 innings. Erin Nuwer, who started the game, earned her second save after returning for the final 2.1 innings, finishing with two strikeouts, four runs, two hits, and two walks allowed.

Lassiter led off with a single, and walks to Sierra Daniel, and Lorenz loaded the bases. Lassiter scored on a wild pitch, and Bergeron followed with a three-run homer for an early 4-0 LSU lead.

Gabby Leach put Tennessee on the board in the second inning with a leadoff homer, narrowing the deficit to 4-1. The Lady Vols seized the lead in the third, scoring six runs on six hits for a 7-4 advantage, highlighted by two-RBI hits from Elsa Morrison and Rutan.

The fifth inning featured a combined three home runs. The Fighting Tigers showed off their power at the top of the fifth with a pair of solo home runs to pull within one run at 7-6. Lassiter and Lorenz hit shots to left field. Tennessee’s left fielder Taelyn Holley answered with a leadoff home run, pushing the Lady Vols’ lead to 8-6.

Tennessee scored three runs on two more home runs in the sixth, including Leach’s second, capping the inning and sealing the 11-6 final.

Up Next

The series finale between LSU and Tennessee will take place at 1 p.m. CT on Sunday.