Pick your partners: LSU baseball assigned permanent partners Texas A&M, Mississippi State for the 2025 season

With the Southeastern Conference expanding to 16 teams for competition in all sports in the fall of 2024, the league assigned two permanent opponents in baseball that will go into effect for the 2025 season.

LSU, which captured its seventh national championship in 2023, will play both Texas A&M and Mississippi State the SEC announced on Thursday. Both Texas and Oklahoma are joining the league next season.

The SEC said that its scheduling format, beginning in 2025, will play a 30-game schedule with three-game serues against two permament opponents and eight rotating foes. The league will disband its traditional divisional format for a single-division aligment.

Third-yead coach Jay Johnson guided LSU to a 54-17 record that was capped by the team defeating Florida in a best-of-three series for the College World Series title.

Both of LSU’s series with Mississippi State and Texas A&M stem back to the early 1900s. The Tigers and Bulldogs first met in 1905 with the Bulldogs owning a 217-196-1 lead in the 414-game series, while LSU and A&M first met in 1907 and the Aggies have a 31-27-1 edge in their 59-game series.

Here are each school’s two permament opponents starting in 2025:

LSU: Mississippi State, Texas A&M

Alabama: Auburn, Tennessee

Arkansas: Ole Miss, Missouri

Auburn: Alabama, Georgia

Florida: Georgia, South Carolina

Georgia: Florida, Auburn

Kentucky: South Carolina, Vanderbilt

Ole Miss: Mississippi State, Arkansas

Mississippi State: Ole Miss, LSU

Missouri: Oklahoma, Arkansas

Oklahoma: Missouri, Texas

South Carolina: Kentucky, Florida

Tennessee: Vanderbilt, Alabama

Texas: Texas A&M, Oklahoma

Texas A&M: Texas, LSU

Vanderbilt: Tennessee, Kentucky