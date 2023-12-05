Pick six: LSU has six players chosen to All-Southeastern Conference Coaches’ team

The big awards may be still to come but LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels continued adding honors along the way to Saturday’s Heisman Trophy ceremony.
A day after being named the Southeastern Conference’s Offensive Player of the Year by the league’s media, Daniels was named first team by the league’s coaches on Tuesday.
Daniels joined wide receiver Malik Nabers and offensive tackle Will Campbell on the first team, while wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr., offensive tackle Emery Jones Jr. and linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. were selected to the second team.
The league’s specialty awards such as Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year, Coach of the Year and Freshman of the Year will be announced on Wednesday followed by the All-Freshman team on Thursday.
Daniels was named one of three finalists for the Heisman Trophy which will be awarded Saturday evening. He’s already won the Johnny Unitas Award.
Daniels tallied at least four touchdowns nine times in 12 games this season, leading LSU to a 9-3 record and appearance in the Jan. 1 ReliaQuest Bowl. He joined former Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow as the only players in school history to register 500 total yards in three games in a season.
The nation’s leader in total offense (412.2), passing TDs (40), total TDs (50) and rushing yards by quarterback (1,134), Daniels has the nation’s highest pass efficiency (208.0) in FBS history and he’s only the fifth player in SEC history to produce 50 touchdowns in a single season.
Daniels broke the SEC record with 606 total yards against Florida where he became the firest FBS history ever to rush for 200 yards (234) and pass for 350 (372) in the same game. He also tied program record with eigth touchdowns in a 56-14 win over Georgia State.
Nabers is the nation’s leader in reception yards (1,546), was first in the SEC in receptions (86) and second to Thomas in TDs (14). He’s the school’s career leader in receptions (186) and second in receiving yardage (2,980) to go with 21 TDs.
Nabers topped all players nationally in plays of 20-plus yards (34) and 30-plus yards (17).
Campbell played a team-high 728 snaps at left offensive tackle and didn’t allow a sack. The Tigers ranked in the Top 10 nationally in both rushing (213.5) and passing (334.3) and was the only offense to average more than 200 yards rushing and more than 300 yards passing per game.
Thomas led the nation in receiving TDs with 15, ranked fourth in the league in receiving yards (1,079) and No. 7 in receptions (60). He had six 100-yard games with his career-best of 150 yards coming in the win over Florida.
Jones started all but one game (injury) and played 631 snaps, while Perkins led the Tigers in tackles for loss (13.5) and sacks (5.5) to go along with 71 total tackles. His tackle total was fourth best for the Tigers.
2023 COACHES’ ALL-SEC TEAMS
FIRST-TEAM ALL-SEC
Offense
QB – Jayden Daniels, LSU
RB – Cody Schrader, Missouri
RB – Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss
WR – Malik Nabers, LSU
WR – Luther Burden III, Missouri
TE – Brock Bowers, Georgia
OL – JC Latham, Alabama
OL – Javon Foster, Missouri
OL – Will Campbell, LSU
OL – Tate Ratledge, Georgia
C – Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia
AP – Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
Defense
DL- Darius Robinson, Missouri
DL- James Pearce Jr., Tennessee
DL- Justin Eboigbe, Alabama
DL- Landon Jackson, Arkansas
LB – Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M
LB – Dallas Turner, Alabama
LB – Nathaniel Watson, Mississippi State
DB – Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
DB – Malaki Starks, Georgia
DB – Kris Abrams-Draine, Missouri
DB – Caleb Downs, Alabama*
DB – Terrion Arnold, Alabama*
Special Teams
PK – Will Reichard, Alabama
P – Matthew Hayball, Vanderbilt
RS – Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
KOS – Cam Little, Arkansas
LS – Hunter Rogers, South Carolina*
LS – Kneeland Hibbett, Alabama*
SECOND-TEAM ALL-SEC
Offense
QB – Carson Beck, Georgia
RB – Ray Davis, Kentucky
RB – Jarquez Hunter, Auburn
WR – Brian Thomas Jr., LSU
WR – Xavier Legette, South Carolina
TE – Caden Prieskorn, Ole Miss*
TE – Trey Knox, South Carolina*
TE – Rivaldo Fairweather, Auburn*
OL – Tyler Booker, Alabama
OL – Xavier Truss, Georgia
OL – Emery Jones Jr., LSU
OL – Layden Robinson, Texas A&M
C – Eli Cox, Kentucky
AP – Barion Brown, Kentucky
Defense
DL – Mykel Williams, Georgia
DL – Nazir Stackhouse, Georgia
DL – Princely Umanmielen, Florida
DL – Shemar Turner, Texas A&M
LB – Harold Perkins Jr., LSU
LB – Smael Mondon, Georgia
LB – Ty’Ron Hopper, Missouri
DB – Maxwell Hairston, Kentucky
DB – Jaylin Simpson, Auburn
DB – Tykee Smith, Georgia
DB – Kamari Lassiter, Georgia
Special Teams
PK – Harrison Mevis, Missouri
P – James Burnip, Alabama*
P – Max Fletcher, Arkansas*
RS – Barion Brown, Kentucky
KOS – Will Reichard, Alabama
LS – Wesley Schelling, Vanderbilt
* Ties
