Pick six: LSU has six players chosen to All-Southeastern Conference Coaches’ team

The big awards may be still to come but LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels continued adding honors along the way to Saturday’s Heisman Trophy ceremony.

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&aid=983050&oid=28183&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img decoding="async" title="Alumni Hall Tiger Rag" style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&aid=983050&oid=28183&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" alt="Alumni Hall Tiger Rag" width="300" height="250"/></a>

A day after being named the Southeastern Conference’s Offensive Player of the Year by the league’s media, Daniels was named first team by the league’s coaches on Tuesday.

Daniels joined wide receiver Malik Nabers and offensive tackle Will Campbell on the first team, while wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr., offensive tackle Emery Jones Jr. and linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. were selected to the second team.

The league’s specialty awards such as Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year, Coach of the Year and Freshman of the Year will be announced on Wednesday followed by the All-Freshman team on Thursday.

Daniels was named one of three finalists for the Heisman Trophy which will be awarded Saturday evening. He’s already won the Johnny Unitas Award.

Daniels tallied at least four touchdowns nine times in 12 games this season, leading LSU to a 9-3 record and appearance in the Jan. 1 ReliaQuest Bowl. He joined former Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow as the only players in school history to register 500 total yards in three games in a season.

The nation’s leader in total offense (412.2), passing TDs (40), total TDs (50) and rushing yards by quarterback (1,134), Daniels has the nation’s highest pass efficiency (208.0) in FBS history and he’s only the fifth player in SEC history to produce 50 touchdowns in a single season.

Daniels broke the SEC record with 606 total yards against Florida where he became the firest FBS history ever to rush for 200 yards (234) and pass for 350 (372) in the same game. He also tied program record with eigth touchdowns in a 56-14 win over Georgia State.

Nabers is the nation’s leader in reception yards (1,546), was first in the SEC in receptions (86) and second to Thomas in TDs (14). He’s the school’s career leader in receptions (186) and second in receiving yardage (2,980) to go with 21 TDs.

Nabers topped all players nationally in plays of 20-plus yards (34) and 30-plus yards (17).

Campbell played a team-high 728 snaps at left offensive tackle and didn’t allow a sack. The Tigers ranked in the Top 10 nationally in both rushing (213.5) and passing (334.3) and was the only offense to average more than 200 yards rushing and more than 300 yards passing per game.

Thomas led the nation in receiving TDs with 15, ranked fourth in the league in receiving yards (1,079) and No. 7 in receptions (60). He had six 100-yard games with his career-best of 150 yards coming in the win over Florida.

Jones started all but one game (injury) and played 631 snaps, while Perkins led the Tigers in tackles for loss (13.5) and sacks (5.5) to go along with 71 total tackles. His tackle total was fourth best for the Tigers.

2023 COACHES’ ALL-SEC TEAMS

FIRST-TEAM ALL-SEC

Offense

QB – Jayden Daniels, LSU

RB – Cody Schrader, Missouri

RB – Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss

WR – Malik Nabers, LSU

WR – Luther Burden III, Missouri

TE – Brock Bowers, Georgia

OL – JC Latham, Alabama

OL – Javon Foster, Missouri

OL – Will Campbell, LSU

OL – Tate Ratledge, Georgia

C – Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia

AP – Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

Defense

DL- Darius Robinson, Missouri

DL- James Pearce Jr., Tennessee

DL- Justin Eboigbe, Alabama

DL- Landon Jackson, Arkansas

LB – Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M

LB – Dallas Turner, Alabama

LB – Nathaniel Watson, Mississippi State

DB – Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

DB – Malaki Starks, Georgia

DB – Kris Abrams-Draine, Missouri

DB – Caleb Downs, Alabama*

DB – Terrion Arnold, Alabama*

Special Teams

PK – Will Reichard, Alabama

P – Matthew Hayball, Vanderbilt

RS – Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

KOS – Cam Little, Arkansas

LS – Hunter Rogers, South Carolina*

LS – Kneeland Hibbett, Alabama*

SECOND-TEAM ALL-SEC

Offense

QB – Carson Beck, Georgia

RB – Ray Davis, Kentucky

RB – Jarquez Hunter, Auburn

WR – Brian Thomas Jr., LSU

WR – Xavier Legette, South Carolina

TE – Caden Prieskorn, Ole Miss*

TE – Trey Knox, South Carolina*

TE – Rivaldo Fairweather, Auburn*

OL – Tyler Booker, Alabama

OL – Xavier Truss, Georgia

OL – Emery Jones Jr., LSU

OL – Layden Robinson, Texas A&M

C – Eli Cox, Kentucky

AP – Barion Brown, Kentucky

Defense

DL – Mykel Williams, Georgia

DL – Nazir Stackhouse, Georgia

DL – Princely Umanmielen, Florida

DL – Shemar Turner, Texas A&M

LB – Harold Perkins Jr., LSU

LB – Smael Mondon, Georgia

LB – Ty’Ron Hopper, Missouri

DB – Maxwell Hairston, Kentucky

DB – Jaylin Simpson, Auburn

DB – Tykee Smith, Georgia

DB – Kamari Lassiter, Georgia

Special Teams

PK – Harrison Mevis, Missouri

P – James Burnip, Alabama*

P – Max Fletcher, Arkansas*

RS – Barion Brown, Kentucky

KOS – Will Reichard, Alabama

LS – Wesley Schelling, Vanderbilt

* Ties