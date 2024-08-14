Peter Burns, SEC Network anchor, discusses the network’s 10th year anniversary and 2024 SEC football

TigerRag.com’s Audibles podcast – August 14, 2024 | SEC Network anchor Peter Burns sits down with Jeff Palermo and Todd Horne to discuss the 10th anniversary of the network, standout SEC football games and players of the decade, and his thoughts heading into the 2024 season.

Peter Burns, SEC Network
