Peter Burns, SEC Network anchor, discusses the network’s 10th year anniversary and 2024 SEC football

TigerRag.com’s Audibles podcast – August 14, 2024 | SEC Network anchor Peter Burns sits down with Jeff Palermo and Todd Horne to discuss the 10th anniversary of the network, standout SEC football games and players of the decade, and his thoughts heading into the 2024 season.
Related Articles
SEC Nation headed to campus for LSU-Ole Miss matchup Saturday
SEC Network’s weekly, traveling pre-game show, SEC Nation, returns to the LSU campus this weekend to highlight the SEC Western Division matchup between the Tigers and seventh-ranked Ole Miss. SEC Nation will originate from the Quad […]
LSU coach Brian Kelly in the spotlight at SEC Media Days on Monday in Atlanta
ATLANTA – First-year coach Brian Kelly and three Tiger football players will represent LSU when SEC Media Days open Monday here. LSU tapped sophomore receiver Jack Bech, defensive end BJ Ojulari and junior linebacker […]
LSU receives little respect in SEC preseason football media poll, Alabama picked to win it all
LSU was picked to finished fifth in the seven-team Western Division and Alabama was selected as the runaway favorite to win the 2022 SEC championship game, according to a preseason poll of media members covering […]
Be the first to comment