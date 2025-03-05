Pete Jenkins on Bo Davis and LSU Football Defensive Line Situation

Former LSU Defensive Line Coach Pete Jenkins joined Tiger Rag Radio with Jeff Palermo, Glenn Guilbeau and Todd Horne to discuss where Brian Kelly goes from here after coveted DL Coach Bo Davis left LSU abruptly and unexpectedly for the New Orleans Saints. Jenkins explains why Bo Davis left and how the game has changed for coaches in particular. Jenkins also talks about where LSU goes from here.
