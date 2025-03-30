Perimeter Defensive Lapses End Up Costing LSU In Season-Ending Loss to UCLA

By Todd Horne

Spokane, Wash. — In a battle where one repeated miscue from LSU on the perimeter spelled disaster, UCLA’s barrage of three-point bombs proved to be the knocking blow. Timea Gardiner, who had gone nearly silent in the Sweet 16 showdown, exploded into life Sunday, draining key shots that left LSU’s defense scrambling. The Bruins, riding a 34-2 record, harnessed their long-range prowess to secure a 72-65 win and punch their ticket to the Final Four.

Lauren Betts, a matchup nightmare with her towering 6’7” presence in the post, contributed 17 points and seven rebounds—even after sitting out an entire quarter for benching due to early fouls—while adding six crucial blocks, underscoring UCLA’s defensive backbone. Still, it was the precision from beyond the arc that truly deflated the Tigers’ hopes. Gabriela Jaquez chipped in 18 points and eight rebounds, but it was Gardiner’s sudden scoring burst—a stark contrast to her muted performance previously—that ignited UCLA’s offensive surge.

LSU, fresh from a national title two years ago under Kim Mulkey, saw their title hopes wane as their perimeter defense turned into a liability. Flau’Jae Johnson powered LSU with 28 points, and senior forward Aneesah Morrow pushed through adversity—even after a bloodied nose from an on-court collision, returning with grit for the final stretch. Yet, repeated lapses guarding against UCLA’s sharpshooting left the Tigers exposed. LSU assistant coach Bob Starkey was blunt in his postgame remarks, labeling those defensive missteps as costly lapses that ultimately handed the Bruins the game.

UCLA’s three-point onslaught began to tilt the momentum early. After an initial 13-9 edge for LSU in the first quarter, the Bruins unleashed a 6-0 run, capped by Gardiner’s timely three, to take a 23-17 lead. Though UCLA held firm without Betts in the second quarter—heading into halftime up 31-25—the second half saw their momentum accelerate. A layup from Betts and a deep 3 from Londynn Jones further stretched the lead, even as LSU closed the gap to 56-52 late in the fourth quarter, provoking an “LSU! LSU!” chant from the crowd.

But the Tigers couldn’t surmount UCLA’s relentless shooting. With 1:30 remaining, Jaquez knocked down a three that virtually sealed LSU’s fate—a shot made possible by earlier defensive lapses that Starkey lamented were glaring. The Bruins, who faced Sweet 16 elimination against LSU last season, now marched on, ready to face the winner of Monday’s contest between Southern California and UConn in Friday’s Final Four in Tampa, Florida.

In the end, it was UCLA’s transition from a quiet offensive performance in earlier rounds to a three-point barrage—led by Gardiner’s breakout shooting—that cost LSU dearly. As Starkey’s words reverberated, the Tigers’ inability to curb these long-range assaults proved to be the ultimate breakdown in their championship defense.

LSU found itself down by as many as 14 points in the third quarter, battling fierce to narrow the gap to just three in the fourth. Flau’Jae Johnson sparked the rally, scoring 24 points in the second half alone, ultimately ending the game with a stellar 28-point total. Aneesah Morrow supported the effort with 15 points and 7 rebounds, while Mikaylah Williams added a solid 10 points and 7 rebounds to the mix.

“It all comes down to a mindset of perseverance,” Johnson remarked. “I struggled in the second quarter and felt like I contributed to the team’s drought. In the second half, I focused on playing within the system and let the game come to me.”

Lauren Betts led the Bruins with 17 points and 7 rebounds. Though LSU managed to keep Betts below her usual averages, UCLA received key contributions from Gabriela Jaquez, who tallied 18 points, and Timea Gardiner, who added 15 points. Together, Jaquez and Gardiner combined for 9 three-pointers.

The second quarter proved pivotal, as LSU kept Betts on the bench for 10 minutes after she picked up two fouls in the first. During that stretch, UCLA outscored LSU by 10.

“Betts didn’t beat us,” insisted Coach Kim Mulkey. “We defended her as best as we could. But we failed to capitalize on her absence while she was off the floor. Other Bruins stepped up with perimeter threes. Betts is their safety valve; when they’re in trouble, she can score at will.”

For the third consecutive year, LSU surpassed the 30-win mark. Coach Kim Mulkey became just the second coach in history to lead a program to three Elite Eights in her first four seasons.

Aneesah Morrow capped one of the most remarkable careers in women’s college basketball. With a staggering 1,714 rebounds, she ranks third all-time in NCAA DI history. This Chicago native is one of only two players to tally over 100 double-doubles, finishing her career with 104. She’s also among eight elite players with over 2,500 points and 1,500 rebounds in NCAA DI history.

Morrow’s 485 rebounds this season place her fourth on LSU’s single-season list. She also wrapped up the year with 30 double-doubles.

“Nobody in the country did what I did every night,” Morrow stated. “What I accomplished over these four years is a source of immense pride. I’ve overcome so much and performed at the highest level.”

“You wish you could have Aneesah on your team every game,” said Mulkey. “She gives unparalleled effort no matter how banged up she is. Nees only knows one way to play, and that’s hard.”

UCLA sprinted to a 7-2 lead while LSU struggled with a mere 1-12 start. UCLA’s offense wasn’t much better at 3-9, but they maintained a 7-4 lead after Johnson hit her first points. Morrow tied the game at 9 with a three-pointer, then grabbed LSU’s first lead with a baseline jumper. Aalyah Del Rosario drew an offensive foul against Betts in the first, marking her second personal. LSU finished the first quarter shooting just 30%, yet held UCLA to 27% and took a narrow 13-9 lead into the second quarter.

UCLA regained the advantage early in the second, but Morrow quickly responded with a second-chance bucket. The Bruins clawed back to a six-point lead. LSU went scoreless for over four minutes, but Kailyn Gilbert drew a foul, hitting one of two free throws to bring LSU within five with 3:35 remaining. Last-Tear Poa drained a three to make it 21-25 with three minutes left. Morrow assisted Jersey Wolfenbarger to narrow the gap to two, only for UCLA to quickly respond with five points. UCLA carried a 31-25 lead into halftime.

UCLA surged to a 36-25 lead early in the third, prompting a timeout from LSU. The Bruins’ lead expanded to 14 points, necessitating another timeout from Mulkey. Johnson answered the call, scoring LSU’s next eight points as they pulled back within seven with 2:51 on the clock. The third quarter ended with UCLA leading 46-41.

UCLA pushed its lead back to 11 early in the fourth, but Mikaylah drained her fourth basket at 6:34, chopping the deficit back down. With five minutes to go, LSU trailed by seven when Johnson snatched a steal and drew a foul, sinking both free throws shortly after. She followed up with another score, pulling LSU within three with just over three minutes left. UCLA responded with a quick three, going 3-for-4 from the charity stripe, widening the gap to six with two minutes remaining. The Bruins elevated their lead to nine with 1:26 left on another three-pointer. LSU answered on their next possession, calling a timeout while down seven, but time was running short for a comeback.