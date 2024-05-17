Paul Skenes throws six hitless innings in his second MLB start

Paul Skenes threw six hitless innings in his second career start in the MLB on Friday.

Paul Skenes did not allow a hit today pic.twitter.com/9EOTvRunqL — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) May 17, 2024

Skenes pitched against the Chicago Cubs for the second time and started his day with seven straight strikeouts, coming up just short of the modern-era MLB record held by Jim Deshaies and Jacob DeGrom. The all-time record is nine straight strikeouts set by Mickey Welch in 1984.

Skenes finished the day with 11 strikeouts and retired the first 13 batters he faced before allowing a walk to first baseman Michael Busch. Busch was the only player to reach base against Skenes on the day.

Skenes threw 100 total pitches and hit 100 mph on his final pitch of the day. His 18 strikeouts over his first two games are tied for the most in a Pirates player’s first two starts.