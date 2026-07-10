Paul Skenes Showing His Acting Chops In More Ways Than One, And Girlfriend Livvy Dunne Agrees

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

Former LSU pitcher Paul Skenes may be having an up-and-down season with the Pittsburgh Pirates this season as he is 7-8 on the year with a 3.58 ERA – high for him as he had 1.96 and 1.97 ERAs in 2024 and ’25.

But he is displaying some of the dominance he showed as the National League Cy Young winner last year and the NL Rookie of the Year in 2024 and a two-time All-Star game starter in a possible second career behind the camera while not on the mound.

Skenes, 24 and boyfriend of social media star/former LSU gymnast and possible future actress Livvy Dunne, recently filmed a commercial for Sheetz convenience stores in Pennsylvania that Dunne apparently really liked.

Just give him the Oscar https://t.co/lKRi2OizF1 — Olivia Dunne (@livvydunne) June 24, 2026

Skenes, usually the strong and silent type, pitches the “Big Glizzy” hot dog in the commercial, which is hilarious.

“Known for his stoic, understated demeanor, the Pirates ace is earning praise for an unexpected skill – acting,” a release about the commercial stated. “Skenes stars in Sheetz’s newest campaign.”

“We fought until the end, because we knew he’d be special.” … Jay Johnson, who hosted Jacob Misiorowski at LSU 2 days before the 2022 MLB Draft. Imagine MIiorowski and Paul Skenes in LSU rotation in 2023. Could’ve won 65.https://t.co/u5ADambuCQ — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) July 8, 2026

After his most recent start for the Pirates on Tuesday, Skenes showed off his deadpan style again so well that most of the reporters interviewing him probably didn’t realize he was kidding when asked about Ryan O’Hearn’s night at the plate. O’Hearn hit three home runs (grand slam, two three-run bolts) in setting the Pittsburgh record for RBIs in a game with 10 in a 12-4 win over Atlanta. Skenes got the win that night, breaking a six-game losing streak by allowing two runs and one walk around eight hits in six innings with four strikeouts.

“Uh, I mean I think it was kind of selfish to be honest,” Skenes said matter of factly of O’Hearn. “Everybody else was getting on, and home runs are rally killers. You get a three-run home run or a grand slam, and it’s just like, ‘What now?’ You know, there’s nobody on. Nobody can drive him in. Good for him, I guess.”

He sounded like the Skenes in the Sheetz commercial.

“But, uh, now it was pretty special to watch,” Skenes smiled as he went back to pitcher mode. And finally a few reporters got it.

“That was probably the best performance I’ve seen since I’ve been in the Big Leagues,” he said, seriously.

What’s next for Skenes, the thespian?

Saturday Night Live?