Paul Skenes’ No-Walk Streak Ends, And He Loses, But Still Strikes Out 7

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

Former LSU pitcher Paul Skenes reached some personal bests on Sunday during his start for the Pittsburgh Pirates against Philadelphia at PNC Park in Pittsburgh. But he also equaled a career worst in his 6-0 loss as he allowed five runs in five-plus innings, giving up six hits and striking out seven.

Skenes, the National League Cy Young winner last season, ran his scoreless-innings streak to a career-high 20, but then he gave up two runs in the fifth.

He also walked a batter, ending his career-high streak of 39 consecutive innings without a walk. Adolis Garcia drew the walk to lead off the fifth. It was the longest non-walk streak by a Pirates pitcher since Bob Friend went 46 and a third in 1963.

Skenes’ problems started with the García walk to start the fifth. He struck out Bryson Stott, but JT Realmuto singled to put runners on the corners. Justin Crawford then grounded out to shortstop, allowing García to score.

Realmuto advanced to second on the play and scored on Trea Turner’s single. Bryce Harper led off the sixth with a home run. After Alec Bohm singled and Brandon Marsh doubled, manager Don Kelly pulled Skenes. Isaac Mattson allowed both inherited runners to score on a double by Stott that stretched the Phillies’ lead to 5-0.

Skenes dropped to 6-3 after throwing 92 pitches amid temperatures in the low 80s.

“Other than one pitch, I thought it was really good against them,” he said. “Sometimes you throw a pitch, and they take you yard. You can’t get too hung up on that. I just didn’t execute a few pitches, and they got to them. It’s challenging, but it’s the Big Leagues. Every lineup is good. Just got to execute a little more consistently.”

The Pirates were shut out for a second straight game. Zack Wheeler and two relievers combined on a five-hitter in the finale after Cristopher Sánchez threw a six-hitter against Pittsburgh on Friday.

“It was more attributed to the offense not being able to get anything going momentum-wise,” Kelly said.