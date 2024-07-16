Paul Skenes makes history tonight and Hideo Nomo can relate

It’s been 29 years since a rookie started the MLB All-Star Game.

Tonight, Paul Skenes will do it for the National League in Arlington, just like Hideo Nomo did in 1995. Both pitchers have captured the baseball world’s attention with their incredible abilities and unexpected rise to stardom.

Despite not expecting to be an All-Star, Skenes has impressed with his arsenal of pitches, including a new “splinker” that has baffled hitters. Nomo has been watching Skenes closely and is impressed by his talent, even though he recognizes that they have different styles of pitching. In their respective first halves as rookies, both Nomo and Skenes had impressive numbers that put them in rare company. But overall, they are two unique players who have made their mark in the majors at a young age.

It only took 11 starts in the Majors.



Paul Skenes is an All-Star⭐️ pic.twitter.com/75A2NWI7ak — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) July 16, 2024

It’s a moment that hasn’t been seen in almost three decades – a rookie taking the mound as the starting pitcher in the MLB All-Star Game. The last time this happened was back in 1995, when Hideo Nomo dominated the National League lineup for the Dodgers. Now, it’s Paul Skenes’ turn to make history and take on the stacked American League stars at Globe Life Field.

But Skenes is not just any ordinary rookie. He’s a must-see sensation, a flamethrower with an arsenal of pitches that has left the entire baseball world in awe. From being drafted first overall by the Pirates just one year ago, to now starting in the most prestigious game in all of MLB – it’s an incredible rise to stardom that even the most talented pitching prospects couldn’t have predicted.

Even Skenes himself never imagined reaching this level so quickly, but he’s grateful for the opportunity and ready to dominate on the biggest stage.

Nomo himself can relate to Skenes’ journey, as his own goal was simply to make it to MLB and he never could have imagined making it to the All-Star team. Both pitchers share similar calling cards – Nomo with his signature windup and devastating forkball, and Skenes with his unbelievable velocity (reaching 101.9 mph) and deadly combination of sinker and slider known as the “splinker.”

In just 11 starts, Skenes has already struck out 89 batters and has thrown two no-hit outings with at least six strikeouts each. This puts him in elite company alongside legendary pitchers like Nolan Ryan.

When comparing their first-half stats, Nomo and Skenes are eerily similar, showing just how dominant they both were during their rookie campaigns. But even with these impressive numbers, Nomo recognizes that Skenes has taken pitching to a whole new level with his velocity and movement. It’s a moment that has been years in the making, but now it’s finally here – Paul Skenes, the rookie phenom, taking on the best hitters in MLB with his electric arm. It’s a matchup that no one will want to miss, and one that will surely go down in All-Star history.