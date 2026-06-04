Paul Skenes Finally Gets Some Runs, But Poor Relief Pitching, Too, As Houston Rallies To Beat Pirates, 11-9

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

For the first time over former LSU pitcher Paul Skenes’ last four starts for Pittsburgh, the Pirates actually scored for him on Wednesday night at Houston.

Pittsburgh led the Astros, 4-3, at Daikin Park when Skenes left in the fifth inning, having allowed three runs on seven hits with seven strikeouts and a walk in four and two thirds innings.

Skenes stood to get his first victory after three straight losses in which Pittsburgh scored nothing for him – 7-2 to the Chicago Cubs on May 28 when Skenes allowed one run on four hits in five and a third innings with 10 strikeouts, 5-2 at Toronto on May 23 when Skenes gave up four runs on nine hits in five innings, and 6-0 to Philadelphia on May 17 when Skenes allowed five runs on six hits in five innings.

Instead, three Pirates’ relievers allowed eight runs on seven hits in the seventh and eighth innings for an 11-9 loss to Houston. And Skenes got a no-decision as his record remained 6-5 on the season with a 3.09 ERA and 82 strikeouts with only 13 walks. Over Skenes’ five starts in May, Pittsburgh scored eight runs.

“It stings a little bit,” Skenes told reporters after the game Wednesday night. “Putting up nine runs, you should win that game every time. It doesn’t feel good for me. It doesn’t feel good for the other pitchers who threw tonight. It’s a little unfortunate, but it’s why they give us 162 games.”

And Skenes knows the feeling. He has gotten little run support throughout his career with Pittsburgh, where he debuted in the 2024 season after Pittsburgh took him with the first pick of the 2023 Major League Baseball Draft after Skenes was the MVP of the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska, earlier that summer for national champion LSU.

My advice to LSU baseball fans … watch Paul Skenes pitch for Pittsburgh every chance you get. He’ll no-hit someone soon, and he has walked zero in a month.https://t.co/fD9YQb1MKV — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) May 13, 2026

Skenes won the National League Cy Young award last season with a 10-10 record and a 1.97 ERA amid little offense support as the Pirates finished last in the National League Central at 71-91 after also finishing in the cellar in 2024 at 76-86.

Pittsburgh at the moment actually stands in third place in the Central at 33-29 going into Thursday night’s game at Houston (7 p.m., Fox Sports 1).