Paul Skenes accomplished something that’s only been done one other time in the last 123 years

Former LSU pitcher Paul Skenes continues to dominate even in the big leagues after he accomplished a feat that has only been done one other time since 1901.

Skenes went 6.1 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday and struck out eight batters without allowing a single run. His ERA now sits at 2.43, and the performance made him only the second player in the last 123 years to record 45 or more strikeouts and walk six or fewer batters in their first six appearances, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com.

45+ strikeouts and 6 or fewer walks in 1st 6 career app (since at least 1901):



2024 Paul Skenes

The only other player to accomplish that is Masahiro Tanaka, who did it in 2014. Tanaka came to the United States as a veteran after spending several years playing in Japan.

Skenes has now pitched 33.1 innings this season and has dropped his WHIP to 0.96.