Paul Finebaum Calls Alabama-LSU Game a ‘playoff eliminator’

The highly anticipated clash between Alabama and LSU is shaping up as a defining moment of the college football season.

According to SEC Network analyst Paul Finebaum, this game will more than likely eliminate one team from playoff contention.

The Crimson Tide, coming off a strong win against Missouri, have gained confidence heading into their bye week. Meanwhile, LSU’s recent loss to Texas A&M has shifted the narrative. Finebaum favored LSU against Alabama prior to the Tigers’ collapse in the second half against Texas A&M.

Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier’s three interceptions proved costly for the Tigers, while A&M’s Marcel Reed completely turned the tables on LSU with three rushing touchdowns.

This defeat weakens LSU’s standing and potentially gives Alabama an advantage, Finebaum said.

Despite other notable matchups taking place on November 9th, Finebaum stresses the critical importance of this game for both teams’ playoff hopes.