Parkview Baptist’s Abram Johnston wins Tiger Rag Shining Star of the Week

The state playoffs brought out a different side of quarterback Abram Johnson that Parkview Baptist was used to seeing.

A week after being bottled up by a talented University High defense in a defeat to conclude the regular season, Johnston responded in a big way and helped the Eagles advance in the Division III select state playoffs. He was also named this week’s Tiger Rag Magazine’s Shining Star of the Week.

Johnston combined for 281 total yards and two touchdowns to lead Parkview to a 31-0 victory over Menard. The No. 10 Eagles travel to No. 7 North DeSoto in Friday’s regional at 7 p.m.

“U-High presents a difficult challenge for us and not all of that falls on Abram,” Parkview Baptist football coach Stefan LeFors said. “That’s receivers getting open and the offensive line protecting. It was another good learning moment for all of us and Abram especially. You have to play fast. Each round, if you’re fortunate enough to advance, is going to get faster and faster. He bounced back last week in the playoffs.”

Parkview tried to cash on its possessions against run-oriented Menard, taking a 3-0 lead in the first quarter and extended that lead to 17-0 at halftime. Following a scoreless third, the Eagles put the game away with a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns.

Johnston overcame several dropped passes to complete 18 of 26 attempts for 222 yards and two TDs. He also rushed for 59 yards, helping his team move on in the playoffs.

“I thought he played well, made good decisions and was accurate with the ball,” LeFors said. “He’s a competitor and I didn’t expect anything less from him as far as coming back strong. We’re going to need him to improve off that performance. We’re going to put more on his plate from running the ball, making decisions and keeping the ball in his hands as much as possible.”

OFFENSE

D’WAYNE WINFIELD, Lutcher (Accounted for 313 yards, 5 TDs; Rushed 20 times for 146 yards, 3 TDs; Completed 8 of 10 passes for 146 yards, 3 TDs), RICKIE COLLINS, Woodlawn (Accounted for 310 yards, 5 TDs; Passed for 185, 2 TDs, Rushed for 125 yards, TD), ELI HOLSTEIN, Zachary (Completed 12 of 18 passes for 188 yards, TD), ANTWON FOSTER, East Ascension (Accounted for 176 total yards, 2 TDs; Rushed 11 times for 90 yards, TD; Completed 2 passes for 86 yards, TD), C’ZAVIAN TEASETT, Scotlandville (Accounted for 173 total yards, 3 TDs; Completed 6 of 15 passes for 135 yards, 2 TDs; Rushed 7 times for 38 yards, TD), AK BURRELL, Dutchtown (Carried 7 times for 141 yards, 2 TDs), CAM KELLY, Denham Springs (Carried 19 times for 130 yards, TD), DARREN LONDON, Scotlandville (Rushed 12 times for 127 yards, TD), RAY MCKNEELY, Denham Springs (Rushed 16 times for 114 yards, 2 TDs), LAITHON RILEY, Parkview Baptist (Caught 6 passes for 110 yards), TYLIN JOHNSON, Lutcher (Caught 4 passes for 97 yards, 2 TDs), ANDREW GOODWIN, Denham Springs (Caught 4 passes for 94 yards, TD), TRENTON CHANEY, Lutcher (Rushed 10 times for 87 yards, 2 TDs), KAYDEN TUREAUD, Parkview Baptist (Accounted for 89 total yards, TD; Rushed 15 times for 70 yards, TD; Caught 3 passes for 19 yards), JOHN HUBBARD, Scotlandville (Caught 2 passes for 79 yards, 1 TD), LUKE WISHAM, Zachary (Caught 4 passes for 82 yards)

DEFENSE

MICAH JOHNSON, Parkview Baptist (9 tackles), ELI BROWN, Parkview Baptist (6 tackles, sack, 2 TFLs), AK BURRELL, Dutchtown (7 tackles, 3 TFLs, PBU), CARTER HANBERRY, Dutchtown (6 tackles, 2 TFLs)

SPECIAL TEAMS

TRACYE MILLET, Lutcher (6 of 6 PATS, 4 punts for 38-yard average)