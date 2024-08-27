Panthers Cut Former LSU Star WR Terrace Marshall

The Carolina Panthers just dropped a bombshell, releasing wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. He’s now a free agent, unless another team snatches him up.

In his two years with the Panthers, Marshall racked up 64 catches, 767 yards, and one TD. This move is a stunner, especially since he looked sharp in training camp and preseason games.

We’re talking big plays against the Jets’ tough D during joint practices. And in preseason games, he hauled in five passes for 53 yards and scored a TD. You’d think that’d be enough to secure his spot on the roster.

But the Panthers have apparently thrown in the towel on Marshall. And let’s be real, it doesn’t help that he’s had six different QBs in three years – Bryce Young, Andy Dalton, PJ Walker, Sam Darnold, Baker Mayfield, and Cam Newton. That’s a recipe for disaster, and it says a lot about the team’s struggles.