Pair of perfect scores highlight No. 3 ranked LSU’s win Friday night in its final home gymnastics meet of the season

Freshman Haleigh Bryant and sophomore Kiya Johnson honored LSU’s six seniors on Senior Night by each posting perfect scores in No. 3 LSU’s 197.875-196.175 win over No. 22 Missouri on Friday night inside the PMAC.

Bryant scored her first career 10 as the Tigers’ anchor on vault. Johnson ended the night with her second 10 on floor and fourth of her career.

“I am proud of the performance tonight and how the team has responded,” head coach Jay Clark said. “To close out the PMAC like that is huge going into postseason. We put up a really great score, got Kiya back in the lineup and now get to rest before SEC Championships.”

Prior to the meet, LSU honored its six seniors. Reagan Campbell, Bridget Dean, Christina Desiderio, Sami Durante, Sarah Edwards and Olivia Gunter. The class received a standing ovation from the crowd in the PMAC and ended their home season with a win.

The LSU vault lineup set the tone for the night, with a 49.550 after three Tigers scored a 9.900 or above. Durante opened the evening with a 9.825 and freshman Elena Arenas scored a 9.875 in the third spot. Edwards scored a 9.90 and then Johnson followed with a season high 9.95. Bryant anchored with her first career 10 and the win.

LSU’s bars lineup continued the high scoring for the Tigers with a 49.250. Both Durante and sophomore Alyona Shchennikova scored a 9.900 to win and give LSU a 98.800-97.650 lead after the second rotation. Johnson scored a 9.85 and Bryant totaled a 9.825.

The beam lineup saw two senior Tigers match career highs and lead the squad to a 49.425. Desiderio led off with a 9.95 and Dean scored a 9.925 in the fourth spot. LSU also used a 9.875 from Durante and a 9.85 from Bryant. Johnson and Shchennikova each also earned a 9.825.

LSU sealed the win with its floor lineup scoring a 49.650. Freshman Sierra Ballard matched her career high, scoring a 9.925. Edwards, in the fourth spot, scored a 9.900. Desiderio scored a 9.850 and Shchennikova scored a 9.875. Bryant earned a 9.95 and Johnson rounded out the rotation with a perfect 10.

LSU (5-3 overall, 4-3 SEC) will have a week off before competing on March 20 at SEC Championships in Huntsville, Alabama at the Von Braun Center. The Tigers will be the No. 2 seed and have won three straight SEC meet titles.