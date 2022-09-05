Paced by Arcement, Tigers golf team places sixth in Fighting Irish Classic

The LSU men’s golf team finished sixth in the season opening Fighting Irish Classic at the Warren Golf Club in South Bend, Indiana.

LSU finished the three-day event at 3-under par 837 (280-272-285). Florida won the event at 21-under 819 (270-273-276), one shot better than Georgia Southern at 20-under par 820 with North Carolina one shot more behind at 19-under par.

Nicholas Arcement, Garrett Barber and Drew Doyle all shot 1-over rounds of 71 with Connor Gaunt posting the other counting score of 2-over 72.

Arcement finished T17 for the tournament at 2-under 208 (71-66-71), while Barber was T21 at 1-under 209 (67-71-71). Doyle finished at even par 210 (T26) after rounds of 71-68-71. Gaunt posted T32 at 1-over par 211 (71-68-72).

David Ford of North Carolina and Dylan McDermott of Colorado tied for the individual honor at 10-under par 200. Ford had rounds of 72-64-64 and McDermott 69-66-65.

LSU finished T3 in the field in play on the par 5 holes at 13-under par. LSU was also third in birdies with 54 and Garrett Barber had one of the 14 eagles with his coming in round one.

The Tigers return to their home state to prepare for their next event which starts Sunday in Choudrant, Louisiana at Squire Creek Country Club. They will try defend its title won in 2021 in the Jim Rivers Intercollegiate.

FIGHTING IRISH CLASSIC

Warren Golf Course – South Bend, Indiana

Final Team Totals (Par 70-280)

1 Florida 270-273-276 – 819 -21; 2. Georgia Southern 277-275-268 – 820 -20; 3. North Carolina 279-266-276 – 821 -19; 4. Notre Dame 283-270-271 – 824 -16; 5. Colorado 279-276-278 – 833 -7; 6. LSU 280-272-285 – 837 -3; 7. Indiana 281-273-284 – 838 -2; T8. Michigan State 286-278-280 – 844 +4; T8 Kansas 280-274-290 – 844 +4; 10. California 279-283-285 – 847 +7; 11. Iowa State 293-278-288 – 859 +19; 13. Utah 294-283-284 – 861 +21; 14. Kent State284-283-296 – 863 +23; 15. Virginia Tech 289-295-291 – 875 +35

Individual Top 5 (Par 70-210)

T1 David Ford, North Carolina 72-64-64 – 200 -10; Dylan McDermott, Colorado 69-66-65 – 200 -10; 3 Mason Williams, Georgia Southern 67-70-64 – 201 -9; 4. Benn Carr, Georgia Southern 70-66-66 – 202 -8; T5 Dylan Menante, North Carolina, 65-68-70 – 203 -7; T5 Quentin Debove, Florida 65-68-70 – 203 -7.

LSU Individuals

T17 Nicholas Arcement 71-68-71 – 208 -2

T21 Garrett Barber 67-71-71 – 209 -1

T26 Drew Doyle 71-68-71 – 210 E

T32 Connor Gaunt 71-68-72 – 211 +1

T65 Chris Woollam 78-70-73 – 221 +11