One Of LSU’s Best Weapons Expected Back For Vanderbilt After Knee Injury

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

LSU top wide receiver Aaron Anderson is expected to be back at Vanderbilt on Saturday after missing the Tigers’ win over South Carolina last Saturday with a knee injury.

Anderson leads the Tigers in receiving yards this season with 305 in five games. He is second in receptions with 23 and in yards per catch at 13.3. The junior from Karr High in New Orleans led LSU in receptions last season with 61 and receiving yards with 884 and was second in touchdown catches with five.

“I think it was pretty obvious what was going on.”

-LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier discusses abdomen injury for 1st time:https://t.co/FBxw3SpXmU — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) October 15, 2025

No. 10 LSU (5-1, 2-1 Southeastern Conference) plays at No. 17 Vanderbilt (5-1, 1-1 SEC) on Saturday (1 p.m., ABC).

“We expect him to do a nice job for us,” LSU coach Brian Kelly said on the SEC teleconference on Wednesday morning. Anderson entered the week questionable for the game. He is particularly adept at quick, short, cutting crossing routes.

Anderson caught six passes for 99 yards in the win at Clemson to open the season, had eight for 73 yards the next week against Louisiana Tech and four for 75 yards against Florida.

“The knee that he’s had most of his problems with is one that gets inflamed,” Kelly said. “He wasn’t 100 percent (last week). And he’s a guy who needs to play fast and free, and he just wasn’t in that mindset this past weekend. But he is in practice this week.”

Anderson hurt his knee in the second quarter of the 24-19 loss at Ole Miss on Sept. 27 after catching two passes for 12 yards.

“He felt pretty good,” Kelly said of Anderson’s practice on Tuesday. “He went the entire day and felt pretty good. His player load was good.”

It was incremental improvement, but there seems to be hope for LSU offensive line and thus run game:https://t.co/3lJUYUb3lJ — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) October 14, 2025

Kelly opened with a comment on LSU’s upcoming schedule that includes No. 4 Texas A&M (6-0, 3-0 SEC) in Tiger Stadium on Oct. 25 after Vanderbilt and at No. 6 Alabama (5-1, 3-0 SEC) on Nov. 8 after an open date.

“This is the time where your football team has to be incredibly locked in in their preparation and understand what kind of mindset they have to bring each and every week playing in the SEC,” he said. “So it starts this weekend against Vanderbilt.”