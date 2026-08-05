One Month Until LSU Football Kicks Off – Linebacker Davhon Keys is Player Profile No. 21

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

Coordinator Blake Baker’s LSU defense has three bonafide starting Southeastern Conference linebackers. Seniors Whit Weeks and TJ Dottery will take most of the snaps and headlines, but do not forget about junior Davhon Keys. Keys was second in the SEC (behind Dottery) with 92 tackles last season. He played in all 13 games and made five starts in relief for an injured or disqualified Weeks.

Keys will force Baker to put all three backers on the field at times. The linebacker room is poised to be the best position group on the 2026 LSU roster, and Keys will play no small part in that.

LSU FOOTBALL ROSTER

TIGER RAG SCOUTING REPORT: A two-year returning starter who led the team in tackles last season. Keys offers versatility as a competent coverage backer with explosive closing speed and high football IQ.

BIOGRAPHY NOTES:

Two-year starter at linebacker entering third season with the program … Led Tigers in tackles with 92 last year … Started 4 of the final 7 games of the season, filling in for an injured Whit Weeks … Versatile linebacker who is good in coverage … Returned an interception 41 yards for a touchdown in win over Baylor in the 2024 Texas Bowl … Has a nose for the football and good instincts on the field … Has 5 career games with 10 or more tackles, including a career-best 15 in win over Florida in 2025 … Has played in 25 games with 9 starts in his 2 years at LSU … Enters junior season with 123 career tackles, 5.0 tackles for loss and a pair of sacks … Joined the program after a standout prep career that saw his team win 3 state titles at Aledo (Texas) High School … Excellent student in the classroom as well … Twice named to the SEC Academic Honor Roll in 2024 and 2025 … Majoring in information systems and decision sciences.

SOPHOMORE SEASON (2025)

Led LSU and finished second in the SEC in tackles with 92 … Appeared in 13 games with 5 starts … Started 4 of the final 7 games when he filled in for an injured Whit Weeks … Played a total of 572 defensive snaps with a season-high 78 coming against Florida … Had 4 games with double-digit tackles including a career-best 15 in win over Florida … Had career-outing vs. Florida when he filled in for Whit Weeks after the starter was ejected after just 3 plays due to targeting … Added a tackle for a 6-yard loss and credited with half-sack in win over the Gators … Other double-digit tackle games came against Louisiana Tech (11), Western Kentucky (10) and Houston (14) … First start of season came in win over Southeastern Louisiana and finished with 4 tackles, a quarterback hurry and a pass breakup … Started again at Vanderbilt (9 tackles) … Had back-to-back starts against Alabama (5 tackles, 1.0 TFL) and Arkansas (6 tackles).

FRESHMAN SEASON (2024)

Appeared in 12 games with 4 starts … Started final 4 games of season, helping LSU to a 3-1 mark during that span … Tallied 31 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks … Added 3 pass breakups, 2 quarterback hurries … Returned an interception 41 yards for a touchdown in Texas Bowl win over Baylor … The interception came on Baylor’s first possession of the game and put the Tigers up 14-0 in the first quarter … First career start came at Florida (4 tackles, 1 pass breakup) … Had career-best 10 tackles and a sack for a 6-yard loss in win over Oklahoma … Great all-around effort in win over Baylor with 6 tackles, an interception return for a TD (41 yards), a quarterback hurry and a pass breakup …. Made LSU debut against Nicholls in Tiger Stadium in week 2 … Played on special teams in 12 games, seeing most action on kickoff return and punt return … Played a total of 93 special teams snaps … On defense, logged 245 snaps with a season-best 83 coming against Baylor in the Texas Bowl.

HIGH SCHOOL

Top-rated inside linebacker from Texas powerhouse Aledo High School … Born in Louisiana but moved to Texas at an early age … Consensus 4-star linebacker and rated the No. 33 linebacker nationally and the No. 60 player in the state of Texas … Given 4-stars by Rivals and 247Sports … Rated as high as the No. 12 linebacker nationally by ESPN and No. 18 by Rivals … Won 3 state titles in high school, including the Texas 5A Division I State Championship as a senior … Had 12 tackles, 2 tackles for loss and a sack in 51-8 win over Smithson Valley in 2023 state championship game, earning game MVP honors … For career, racked up 398 total tackles, 40 tackles for loss, 19 quarterback hurries and 8 sacks … Added 9 interceptions – returning 4 for touchdowns – to go with 6 fumble recoveries, 4 forced fumbles, 2 blocked field goals and a blocked punt … Scored 35 total touchdowns in his prep career.

CAREER HIGHS

Tackles: 15 vs. Florida, 2025

Tackles for Loss: 1.0, 4x (Last: at Oklahoma, 2025: First: vs. Oklahoma, 2024)

Sacks: 1.0 vs. Oklahoma, 2024

Interceptions: 1 vs. Baylor, 2024 Texas Bowl

Pass Breakups: 1, 5x (Last: vs. Houston, 2025 Texas Bowl; First: at Arkansas, 2024)

Forced Fumble: 1 at Oklahoma, 2025

Fumble Recovery: 0

NEXT: Arizona State redshirt junior transfer quarterback Sam Leavitt

Previous Bios:

Defensive Tackle Richard Anderson

Offensive Guard Aliou Bah

Safety Ty Benefield

Running Back Harlem Berry

Defensive Tackle Malik Blocton

Offensive Guard Bo Bordelon

Wide Receiver Jayce Brown

Defensive End Lamar Brown

Wide Receiver Tre Brown III

Punter Grant Chadwick

Quarterback Landen Clark

Safety Tamarcus Cooley

Right Tackle Weston Davis

Safety Faheem Delane

Linebacker TJ Dottery

Running Back Caden Durham

Defensive Tackle Deuce Geralds

Tight End Trey’Dez Green

Offensive Lineman Devin Harper

Wide Receiver Jackson Harris

Running Back Dilin Jones