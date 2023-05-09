One and done: Former LSU forward LaDazhia Williams waived after first preseason game with WNBA’s Indiana Fever

One of LSU’s driving forces in its run to the NCAA Championship has been waived after her first professional basketball game.
Forward LaDazhia Williams, the No. 17 overall selection by Indiana in the second round of the WNBA Draft, was waived by the club Tuesday a day after the Fever lost 81-56 at Chicago in their first exhibition game.
Indiana, coached by former LSU assistant Christie Sides, plays a two-game exhibition season before starting the regular season on May 19.
Williams played four minutes in Indiana’s exhibition loss and scored two points on 2 of 4 free throw shooting.
The Fever have a youthful roster with 12 of 16 players either in their first or second seasons.
The 6-foot-4 Williams, whose college career also involved stops at South Carolina and Missouri, averaged 9.9 points, 6.0 rebounds and shot 55% from the field in her only season at LSU. In the Tigers’ 102-85 win over Iowa in Dallas in the national championship game on April 2, she scored 20 points and grabbed five rebounds.
Be the first to comment