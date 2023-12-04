On the way out: LSU’s Tre Bradford, Bryce Langston enter NCAA transfer portal

The total increased to four the number of players that have either indicated or been reported they’re leaving LSU to enter the NCAA transfer portal which opened Monday.

Running back Armoni Goodwin and cornerback Laterrance Welch were the first to enter the transfer portal and were joined over the weekend by running back Tre Bradford and defensive tackle Bryce Langston.

Bradford opened the 2023 season with a 55-yard reception on LSU’s first offensive play against Florida State. He also carried four times for one yard and wasn’t heard from again.

The 6-foot, 208-pound Bradford got buried on a depth chart with eight scholarship running backs that saw Notre Dame transfer Logan Diggs becomes the team’s leading rusher from that position behind quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Bradford, who has two years of eligibility remaining, is a native of Dallas who played at Lancaster High who signed with former Tigers coach Ed Oregeron in 2000. He withdrew from LSU and transferred to Oklahoma in the summer of 2022.

For his career, Bradford made two starts in eight games and rushed 16 times for 70 yards and a TD. He also caught four passes for 68 yards and two TDs.

The 6-3, 300-pound Langston of Ocala, Florida-Vanguard, arrived at LSU as a four-star signee by 247Sports, the No. 63 player on ESPN’s Top 300 and No. 24 defensive tackle by 247.

He redshirted in 2021, was behind BJ Ojulari and Ali Gaye and played in two games in ’22 and had two tackles in one game this season. He had three tackles in four games during his career.

Langston has two years of eligibility remaining.