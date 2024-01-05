On the way out: LSU reportedly loses third running back to transfer portal with Logan Diggs leaving program

A year after transferring back to his home state and playing for a year at LSU, running back Logan Diggs is reportedly in the NCAA transfer portal per On3 Sports.

The 6-foot-1, 215-pound Diggs finished the season for the Tigers as the team’s second-leading rusher with 119 carries for 653 yards and seven touchdowns. He also had eight receptions for 82 yards.

Diggs, a graduate student who has one year of eligibility remaining, averaged 5.5 yards per carry and 65.3 yards per game.

He would become the third running back to enter the transfer portal joining Armoni Goodwin and Tre Bradford. Goodwin has transferred to UAB and Bradford to North Texas.

Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Jayden Daniels was LSU’s top rusher with 1,134 yards and 10 touchdowns on 135 carries. The Tigers went 10-3 and won the ReliaQuest Bowl, 35-31, over Wisconsin where Diggs carried once for a yard.

After missing the team’s opener against Florida State, Diggs emerged as solid running back for LSU and emerged as a starter amid a depth chart with eight scholarship running backs. He was a competent runner, able pass catcher and skilled protector in blitz pick up.

He enjoyed three games over 100-yards with a season-high of 134 yards and a TD on 24 attempts in a 49-39 road win over Missouri on Oct. 7.

Diggs played at Archbishop Rummel in New Orleans and then signed with Notre Dame where he played for three years, including two under head coach Brian Kelly, and earned his undergraduate degree.



Diggs’ career includes 336 carries for 1,703 yards and 14 TDs. He’s also made 24 receptions for 349 yards and 3 TDs.

LSU is expected to have back senior Josh Williams (55-284, 5 TDs), rising sophomore Kaleb Jackson (31-165, 4 TDs) and redshirt freshman Trey Holly (11-110, TD), and incoming freshman Caden Durham.