On the fringe: LSU men’s golf team has some work to do to advance to NCAA Championships

The LSU men’s golf team put together a second round score3 of 8-under 280 for a seventh-place standing at the NCAA Regional at the University of Oklahoma’s Jimmie OU Golf Club.

LSU’s just six strokes out of the fifth and final qualifying spot for the NCAA Championships later this month. The Tigers begin play Wednesday on the front nine and are paired with Ole Miss and Wake Forest for the final 18 holes.

Cohen Trolio’s 5-under 67 helped LSU tie for the best team score of the day.

LSU’s 280 tied Alabama and Ole Miss for the top rounds. The Crimson Tide lead the 14-team event at 15-under, followed by Oklahoma at 13-under, Texas Tech and Colorado at 11-under and North Florida at 10-under.

Duke stands at 8-under followed by LSU (-4), Ole Miss (-3) and Wake Forest (-1).

Trolio had birdies on three straight holes (Nos. 3-5) and then another birdie on No. 7 to get to 4-under on the front nine. He added birdies on No. 10 and No. 16 to finish at 5-under 67, the lowest round of his collegiate career and is in a seventh-place tie with teammate Drew Doyle in the individual standings at 4-under (73-67—140).

Doyle followed his opening round of 1-under 71 with another strong 18 holes, posting a 3-under 69. He made the turn at even par and then birdied three of the first five holes on the back nine to get to 3-under and birdied No. 17 to finish at 3-under.

Garrett Barber also had an under-par round at 1-under 71.