On target: LSU picks up Class of 2025 commitment in Karr wide receiver TaRon Francis

One of the state’s top wide receivers in the Class of 2025 decided to end his recruiting process.

Four-star wide receiver TaRon Francis of Karr in New Orleans committed to head coach Brian Kelly following LSU’s 48-18 victory Saturday over Auburn.

“100% committed to LSU … I’m staying home. Geaux Tigers,” Francis said on social media.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound Francis was part of a large contingent of recruits – both Class of 2024 and ’25 – in attendance to witness LSU’s demolition of Auburn before a sold-out Tiger Stadium.

“The night went amazing, and I committed,” Francis told 247 Sports.

Francis, the nation’s No. 49 wide receiver and state’s No. 12 prospect by Rivals.com, received his first scholarship offer in June of 2022 from LSU. He also received offers from Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Florida State, Michigan, Mississippi State and Troy.

The addition of Francis gives LSU five pledges in next year’s class which is ranked No. 4 by On3 Sports. He joins tight end John David LaFleur of Sulphur, offensive lineman Brett Bordelon of Newman, wide receiver Dakorian Moore of Duncanville, Texas and cornerback Jaylen Bell of Longville, Ga.

“It’s home,” said Francis, who plays undefeated Karr (6-0), the state’s top-ranked team in Class 5A. “You have a lot of people that care about you, and they are going to put you in the right place to be successful.”