Ole Miss WR Winston Watkins Jr. Follows Lane Kiffin To Baton Rouge And Becomes Portal Addition No. 24 For LSU

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

Ole Miss true freshman transfer wide receiver Winston Watkins is reuniting with his former head coach Lane Kiffin to play for LSU.

Just two days after entering the NCAA Transfer Portal, Watkins announced his commitment to the Tigers late on Sunday night following a weekend visit to Baton Rouge.

Watkins (5-foot-11, 185 pounds) is not ranked in the portal by 247sports.com, but he showed some promise in 2025 with 26 catches for 373 yards and a touchdown for the Rebels, who finished 13-2. Kiffin went 11-1 overall and 7-1 in the Southeastern Conference in the regular season before leaving for LSU.

Ole Miss reached the semifinals of the College Football Playoff before losing on Thursday to Miami.

BREAKING: Ole Miss true freshman transfer WR Winston Watkins Jr. has Committed to LSU, he tells @On3sports



In week nine, Watkins was named SEC Freshman of the Week after he caught four passes for 111 yards in the Rebels’ 34-26 win at No. 9 Oklahoma.

Watkins was ranked as the No. 31 prep wide receiver in the nation in 2025 out of Venice High in Fort Myers, Florida. He is the first Ole Miss player from the 2025 season to follow Kiffin to LSU so far. He is LSU’s 24th portal addition.

LSU TRANSFER PORTAL COMMITMENTS AND/OR SIGNEES (24)

No. 2 Safety Ty Benefield of Boise State

No. 9 Defensive Lineman Stephiylan Green of Clemson

No. 10 Wide Receiver Eugene “Tre” Wilson III of Florida

No. 11 Defensive Lineman Malik Blocton of Auburn

No. 14 Edge Jordan Ross of Tennessee

No. 22 Wide Receiver Jayce Brown of Kansas State

No. 25 Wide Receiver Tre Brown III of Old Dominion

No. 34 Tight End Malachi Thomas of Pittsburgh

No. 35 Wide Receiver Jackson Harris of Hawaii

No. 75 Quarterback Landen Clark of Elon

No. 79 Running Back Raycine Guillory of Utah

No. 129 Wide Receiver Tyree Holloway of West Florida

No. 174 Wide Receiver Josh Jackson of McNeese

Unranked Wide Receiver Winston Watkins of Ole Miss

Unranked Edge Achilles Woods of South Alabama

Unranked Center William Satterwhite of Tennessee

Unranked Safety Treylan James of Southern

Unranked Wide Receiver Malik Elzy of Illinois

Unranked Offensive Tackle Ja’Quan Sprinkle of North Carolina Central

Unranked Defensive Lineman Jaylen Brown of South Carolina

Unranked Running Back Rod Gainey Jr. of Charlotte

Unranked Punter Hayden Craig of Florida

Unranked Long Snapper Mack Mulhern of Florida

Unranked Kicker Scott Starzyk of Arkansas