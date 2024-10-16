Ole Miss vs LSU: Wrap-up with special guest Darry Beckwith

For only the third time ever in the history of LSU football, the Tigers won a game they never led. When Garrett Nussmeier, who completed only 43 percent of his 51 passes and played his worst game ever, hit Kyren Lacy for a 25-yard TD on the first play of LSU’s overtime possession, the Tigers finished off the No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels, 29-26. Fans stormed the field. And LSU, just like that, returned to CFP playoff contention, moving up to No. 8 in the AP and Coaches Poll by Sunday. The upset over Ole Miss was an Instant Classic. Tiger Stadium was better than it’s ever been. And LSU’s Defense played its best game in at least two years – looking like the Knights of Old. Jeff Palermo and Todd Horne review a game that will never be forgotten and talk to former LSU great Darry Beckwith, who admits what surprised him most about LSU’s shocking upset of Ole Miss.

