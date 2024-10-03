Ole Miss vs LSU: What The Tigers Defense Can Learn From Kentucky’s Upset Of The Rebels

After four games, Ole Miss had the top offense in the country, led by quarterback Jaxson Dart. They averaged 8.85 yards per play and aimed for the College Football Playoff.

But against Kentucky, a leading SEC defense, they only scored 17 points. This was one of their lowest scores in two years.

Now, LSU is preparing to face Ole Miss on October 12th. They’ve studied recent games to find ways to beat Ole Miss’s strong offense.

Kentucky’s strategy was key. They stopped the run and controlled the game. Ole Miss, which relies on a strong run game, struggled. Coach Lane Kiffin’s team has won just one of four games with less than 100 rushing yards.

Against Kentucky, Ole Miss managed only 92 rushing yards. Their average was just 3.2 yards per carry. Even with Henry Parish, Jr. doing well, they couldn’t run effectively.

Lacking a strong run game made third downs tough. They needed an average of 6.9 yards to go, with only two short attempts. They converted just 1 out of 10 third downs.

Kentucky’s defense pressured Dart without extra players. Their line was dominant. When they blitzed, it sometimes backfired. For instance, Dart threw a 48-yard touchdown to Tre Harris, helped by Parish’s block.

But these successes were rare. Ole Miss struggled against Kentucky’s pressure. A key moment came with a unique blitz. This forced Parrish to block, leaving Dart under pressure.

Dart had been outstanding, with 388.5 passing yards per game and a 79.8 completion rate. But against Kentucky, he faltered under pressure. He missed key throws.

Kentucky’s secondary was tough. They limited receivers and tackled well. Only eight tackles were missed, mostly by linemen and linebackers.

Harris, despite 176 yards, was contained. Most came from just three catches. Kentucky focused on stopping him.

Their strategy worked. They forced a fumble from Harris in the red zone and stopped him on a crucial play.

Kentucky’s offense was also key. They controlled the ball for nearly forty minutes, aided by Ole Miss’s penalties.

Now, LSU has concerns. They’ve struggled with big plays and need to improve. But after their best game, they have a bye week to prepare for Ole Miss.