Ole Miss Sophomore Running Back Kewan Lacy Re-Signs With Rebels

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

Ole Miss sophomore star running back Kewan Lacy is re-signing with the Rebels to remain in Oxford for the 2026 season.

Instead of following running backs coach Kevin Smith and head coach Lane Kiffin to Baton Rouge, Lacy is staying with Ole Miss.

Breaking: Ole Miss RB Kewan Lacy has signed to return to the Rebels in 2026, sources tell @PeteThamel and @Max_Olson. pic.twitter.com/nRSkZbh0eJ — ESPN (@espn) January 6, 2026

In 2025, Lacy (5-11, 200 pounds) was third in the country in rushing, totaling 1,464 yards on 295 carries with 23 touchdowns. Lacy’s 23 rushing touchdowns rank second in the nation. Lacy also caught 28 passes for 173 yards.

Lacy, a Dallas, Texas, native, attended Lancaster High School. Lacy started his career off at Missouri, where he was rated as the No. 28 running back in the country in the Class of 2024 according to 247sports.com. With the Tigers, Lacy only appeared in six games, rushing for 104 yards on 23 carries.

Ole Miss new head coach Pete Golding has done a successful job receiving pledges from some of the Rebels’ most important pieces to return in 2025. On Monday, senior quarterback Trinidad Chambliss announced he will return to Oxford in 2026 if his NCAA waiver for a sixth year is granted.

Freshman running backs Harlem Berry and Raycine Guillory (Utah transfer) remain as the only scholarship running backs on LSU’s roster for 2026.