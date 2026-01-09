Ole Miss QB Trinidad Chambliss – Once An LSU Target – Doesn’t Get Extra Year From NCAA

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

That’s two quarterback targets of LSU coach Lane Kiffin that in the end, he never could have gotten anyway.

The NCAA denied a request for an extra year of eligibility for Ole Miss senior quarterback Trinidad Chambliss on Friday that Kiffin had hoped he could spend at LSU. But Chambliss, who played for Kiffin in the 2025 regular season at Ole Miss, had said he would be returning to Ole Miss in 2026 had he gotten the waiver.

Will LSU have a Rocky time getting QB Sam Leavitt away from Tennessee after targeted QB Demond Williams Jr. is now contractually staying with Washington?https://t.co/rwKtq3PAX8 — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) January 9, 2026

On Thursday, Washington quarterback Demond Williams Jr., whom Kiffin had recruited out of high school when he was Ole Miss’ coach, decided to cancel his plans to transfer, possibly to LSU, and stay at Washington. That was because of an upcoming difficult and lengthy legal fight with Washington and the Big Ten as he had just signed a contract last week to play at Washington in 2026.

Chambliss’ case involved his 2023 season at Division II Ferris State in Big Rapids, Michigan, that he missed because he said he had a respiratory condition. But he never provided proper documentation of that to the NCAA, according to the NCAA.

“The waiver request was denied. Approval requires schools to submit medical documentation provided by a treating physician at the time of a student’s incapacitating injury or illness, which was not provided,” an NCAA statement said Friday. “Additionally, the student-athlete’s prior school (Ferris State) indicated it had no documentation on medical treatment, injury reports or medical conditions involving the student-athlete during that time frame.”

The NCAA said Ferris State said “developmental needs and our team’s competitive circumstances” were the reasons why Chambliss did not play in 2023. In other words, he wasn’t as good as the quarterback or quarterbacks in front of him at that time.

Barring a successful appeal, Chambliss’ college career ended Thursday night in a 31-27 loss to Miami in the semifinals of the College Football Playoffs.

“I mean I have records from my Ear, Nose & Throat doctor that I was getting treated for the issue that I had,” Chambliss said in an interview with Tiger Rag and other media outlets at the Sugar Bowl’s Media Day in New Orleans on Dec. 29 before a quarterfinal playoff. “We’ve been in communication with Ferris State, doctors and all that. I had chronic tonsilitis. I also had heart palpitations (fluttering, skipped beats) and trouble breathing. My respiratory system wasn’t the best.”

Ole Miss (and its coaches from LSU) advance with thrilling upset of No. 3 Georgia. Rebels are 1 win away from playing for 1st national title.https://t.co/Hqk63mJhir — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) January 2, 2026

Chambliss’ attorney Tom Mars, whom Kiffin recently helped get to represent Chambliss, said Ole Miss is planning an appeal.

“There is now an opportunity to move this case to a level playing field where Trinidad’s rights will be determined by the Mississippi judiciary instead of some bureaucrats in Indianapolis who couldn’t care less about the law or doing the right thing,” Mars said.

Statement from Tom Mars. Legal action appears imminent. https://t.co/kS2hdxvrfT pic.twitter.com/UDMtZf4gFw — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) January 9, 2026

Well, Mars did not comment on how “level” a playing field in the state of Mississippi might be in determining the future of a talented quarterback that fans of Ole Miss want to stay at Ole Miss, depending on how many Ole Miss and Mississippi State fans are involved in the judiciary process.

At least the NCAA is finally standing its ground.

Ive enjoyed watching Trinidad Chambliss play at Ole Miss



But if you hate "Wild, Wild West" nature of CFB, should root against him getting another year.



He has no real case for extra eligibility



The NCAA is trying to put guardrails in place. Lawyers are tying to blow past them https://t.co/1hQqi3kax1 — Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) January 9, 2026

Meanwhile, LSU is still looking for a quarterback. Among its transfer targets are No. 1 portal quarterback Sam Leavitt of Arizona State, who visited LSU last week, and No. 7 Deuce Knight of Auburn.