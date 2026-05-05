Ole Miss Hires Brian Kelly’s Son Patrick Kelly As Assistant Director Of Football Support

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

The football coaching staff swaps between LSU and Ole Miss continue.

Patrick Kelly, who was football support and operations coordinator for the football team last season under his father and head coach Brian Kelly, has been hired at Ole Miss by new coach Pete Golding as assistant director of football support.

The elder Kelly was fired during the 2025 season by LSU and replaced by Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin, who brought much of his staff to LSU, including offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. and several other coaches. Meanwhile, LSU running backs coach Frank Wilson relocated to Ole Miss along with personnel director Austin Thomas.

Kelly joined his father at LSU as a graduate assistant in 2022 before Kelly’s first season with the Tigers after leaving Notre Dame.

Why was Brian Kelly’s whole family at midfield at Tiger Stadium Saturday during Senior Night , and he wasn’t? “Long live BK,” his son, senior LB Kenzel Kelly, said on SEC Network’s telecast. “Free BK. You know who.” https://t.co/LITVuhakKy — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) November 23, 2025

Another Kelly son – Kenzell Kelly – was a graduate senior linebacker on the Tigers last season.