Ole Miss Freshman WR Winston Watkins Enters Transfer Portal, Could Potentially End Up Reuniting With Lane Kiffin in Baton Rouge

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

Ole Miss true freshman wide receiver Winston Watkins is entering the transfer portal just a day after the Rebels’ 31-27 loss to Miami in the Fiesta Bowl.

Watkins (5-11, 185 pounds) caught 26 passes for 373 yards with one touchdown for Ole Miss this season. Currently, Watkins is unranked in the transfer portal according to 247sports.com.

NEW: Ole Miss true freshman WR Winston Watkins Jr. plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, @Hayesfawcett3 reports. https://t.co/oo0J7ZFqxK pic.twitter.com/EFlIHMZw0D — On3 (@On3sports) January 9, 2026

Coming out of high school, Watkins, a Fort Myers, Florida, native, held over 30 offers. Watkins attended Venice High School and the former four-star was rated as the No. 31 wide receiver in the country and the No. 27 player in the state of Florida in the Class of 2025 according to 247sports.com.

Even though LSU has already added five transfer wide receivers, Watkins, who was recruited by LSU head coach Lane Kiffin and wide receivers coach George McDonald, could potentially follow his old coaches to Baton Rouge and play for the Tigers.