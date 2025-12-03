Oklahoma WR Commit Brayden Allen Flips To Lane Kiffin Amid “A Lot Of Stuff Going On”

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

Lafayette Christian Academy wide receiver Brayden Allen’s wild ride ended at 7:42 a.m. Wednesday at his school.

A three-star prospect and the No. 75 wide receiver in the nation, Allen signed scholarship papers with LSU in the school gymnasium. On Sunday night, he de-committed from his Oct. 1 commitment to Oklahoma and committed to new LSU coach Lane Kiffin at LSU’s football offices just minutes after Kiffin flew to town from his old job as Ole Miss coach.

Allen (6-foot-2, 197 pounds) originally committed to Tulane last July 16. After his September 20 visit to Oklahoma, he de-committed from the Green Wave on Sept. 29. But Kiffin helped change that “commitment” for Allen.

“The conversations were definitely great,” Allen said Wednesday at a press conference at his school. “I got to build a little bit of a relationship with the new coaches coming in. Being able to meet the new coaches and being able to start a new chapter in my life is great.”

Kiffin’s message to Allen was simple.

“He told me he knows there’s a lot of stuff going on right now, but to keep my head down and keep working,” Allen said. “That everything will work out in his power and just to trust the guys.”

Allen likes what he has heard and seen of Kiffin’s versatile, high energy offense.

“I’m real excited to play with Lane Kiffin,” he said. “I feel like there’s nobody like him. He’s one of the best coaches in the game right now. And with him coming to LSU, I feel like he’ll definitely win a couple of national championships.”

Allen is the No. 60 wide receiver in the country and No. 13 player in Louisiana, according to composite rankings by 247sports.com.

“It’s great. LSU has been my dream school since I was a kid,” he said. “Who doesn’t want to play wide receiver at LSU? So, I just want to go over there and create a name for myself.”

Allen will be a late enrollee at LSU and join the team in the summer.

“I like how he likes to get the ball out to players in space, and he likes to rotate with receivers,” he said. “So, me being able to go over there and play big time football with an offensive genius, it’s a great feeling.”