Oklahoma State sweeps softball Tigers in their own house

LSU’s softball bats were silenced to the tune of one run and five hits in a doubleheader loss Friday against No. 10 Oklahoma State during the LSU/UL-Lafayette Invitational at Tiger Park.

The No. 11 Tigers (8-5) managed just two hits in a 1-0 setback in the opening game and came back in the nightcap and dropped a 3-1 decision, registering three hits.

LSU closes play in the event Saturday by hosting No. 9 UL-Lafayette (8-1) at 4 p.m. and Buffalo (0-6) at 7 p.m.

“We couldn’t seem to come up with the timely hits, and you know credit to them (Oklahoma State) for making big pitches in big situations,” LSU softball coach Beth Torina said.

Oklahoma State’s Kelly Maxwell and Carrie Eberle were masterful in registering a pair of complete-game victories against LSU.

Maxwell allowed two hits, walked four and struck out six.

OSU scored its lone run against LSU’s losing pitcher Shelbi Sunseri (3-2) in the top of the second inning on a run-scoring single. Sunseri went the distance, allowing four hits over seven innings, walked three and struck out six.

LSU tied OSU on a solo homer from third baseman Amanda Doyle (2-for-3) in the second inning of game two, but the Tigers were limited to only two more hits the rest of the way by Eberle, who walked three and struck out six.

The Cowgirls scored on an infield single against Tigers’ starter Shelby Wickersham (2-2), who was lifted after 1.2 innings in favor or Ali Kilponen who pitched the remainder of the way.

OSU broke the tie in the fifth with a pair of unearned runs against Kilponen who worked 5.1 innings of relief and struck out five batters. The Tigers tried to rally, getting a triple from Ciara Briggs in the bottom half of the inning, but was left stranded.