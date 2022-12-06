Ojulari, Perkins, Wingo named to AP All-SEC team

Three defensive players lead LSU’s selections on the Associated Press All-SEC Team, the organization announced on Monday.

Junior BJ Ojulari and freshman Harold Perkins were both named to the first team and sophomore Mekhi Wingo was selected to the second team.

Perkins, a true freshman linebacker from New Orleans, led the Tigers in both sacks (6.5) and tackles for loss (11.5). He finished third on the team in tackles with 69. He tied for team-high honors with 13 quarterback hurries.

In a win over Arkansas, Perkins had three sacks and forced a pair of fumbles in the 13-10 victory. Perkins set a career-high with 10 tackles, including 1.5 for losses, and a fumble recovery against Georgia in the SEC Championship Game.

Twice the SEC Defensive Player of the Week, Perkins becomes only the third true freshman in LSU history to be named first-team AP All-SEC. Perkins joins cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (2019) and running back Dalton Hilliard (1982) as the only true freshmen in LSU history to earn first-team AP All-SEC honors.

Ojulari, a junior defensive end from Marietta, Ga., racked up 58 tackles, including 8.5 for losses and 5.5 sacks for the SEC Western Division Champion Tigers. Ojulari, who was named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week twice in 2022, added 13 quarterback hurries.

Wingo, who joined the Tigers this year after earning Freshman All-SEC honors last season at Missouri, earned a spot on the second-team as a defensive tackle. Wingo started LSU’s final 12 games and recorded 44 tackles, 4.0 tackles for loss and a pair of sacks. He was named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week for his performance in LSU’s win over Ole Miss.

LSU (9-4) closes out its first year under head coach Brian Kelly on Jan. 2 when the Tigers face Purdue in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl in Orlando.