Officially gone: LSU cornerback Denver Harris in search of third school after entering transfer portal

What had been reported a day earlier came to fruition Friday when LSU cornerback Denver Harris officially entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal.

Harris becomes the 10th scholarship member of the 2023 team to seek a transfer and second this week from a cornerback. He joins Duce Chestnut who also entered the portal on Tuesday.

The 6-0, 190-pound Harris, a native of Houston and five-star standout at North Shore High, leaves the Tigers after a bumpy year in the program.

After getting dismissed after playing in five games in 2022 at Texas A&M, Harris transferred to LSU where in the fall, he wasn’t part of the team picture and missed a week of practice.

Harris didn’t travel with the team to Orlando for the season opener with Florida State but found himself in the team’s starting lineup for the next three games against Grambling State, Mississippi State and Arkansas. He also saw time against Ole Miss and Auburn and wound up with seven tackles and broke up two passes.

Harris joined Chestnut in coach Brian Kelly’s doghouse with both listed as “inactive” and not a part of the team for unspecified reasons after the Oct. 14 game with Auburn. That status continued through the rest of the season and Kelly said he would talk to both players about their future with the program after final exams.

Defensive lineman Fitzgerald West is the only player listed in the transfer portal that will be available for LSU in Monday’s ReliaQuest Bowl against Wisconsin at 11 a.m.

The additions of Chestnut and Harris were believed to be part of the solution to help Kelly rebuild a thin cornerback position. The coach also signed Zy Alexander of Southeastern Louisiana and JK Johnson of Ohio State, but only Alexander played and made an impact before suffering an injury in the first half of the Army game.