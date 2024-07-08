Nussmeier, Perkins and Taylor to join Brian Kelly at SEC Media Days

Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, linebacker Harold Perkins and tight end Mason Taylor will join LSU head coach Brian Kelly at SEC Media Day next week when the four-day event is held in Dallas.

SEC Media Days takes place Monday, July 15 through Thursday, July 18 at the Omni Hotel in downtown Dallas. LSU will be joined on day one by Ole Miss, South Carolina and Vanderbilt. LSU’s rotation runs from 10 a.m. until 12:55 p.m.

Fans can follow along on the SEC Network as they will provide coverage throughout the day on their various shows including SEC This Morning, SEC Now and The Paul Finebaum Show. LSU will also provide behind-the-scenes coverage from media day on its official social media channels.

Nussmeier enters his first season as LSU’s starting quarterback, taking over for Heisman winner Jayden Daniels. Nussmeier earned ReliaQuest Bowl MVP honors in January, passing for 395 yards and three TDs in LSU’s 35-31 comeback win over Wisconsin.

Now in his fourth season with the Tigers, Nussmeier has thrown for 1,720 yards and 11 TDs in 18 career appearances.

Perkins enters his third season as a starting linebacker for the Tigers, developing into one of the nation’s top playmakers on defense. Perkins earned first-team All-SEC honors as a freshman followed by second-team accolades a year ago. In 27 career games, Perkins has tallied 147 tackles, 26 tackles for loss and 13 sacks.

Taylor, also a two-year starter for the Tigers, is one of the nation’s top tight ends entering 2024. He’s caught 74 passes for 762 yards and four touchdowns during his 26-game career. His top reception came in overtime in LSU’s win over Alabama in 2022 when he hauled in a two-point conversion that propelled the Tigers to a 32-21 victory over the Crimson Tide. Taylor has caught a pass in 16 consecutive games and ranks No. 4 in LSU history in receptions by a tight end.

LSU officially reports for training camp on July 31 with its first practice scheduled for the following day. The Tigers open their third season under Kelly on Sunday, September 1 when they face Southern Cal in Las Vegas.

The following is a listing of LSU’s all-time list of participants at SEC Media Days dating back to 1989:

Year Coach Players

1989 Mike Archer Karl Dunbar, Tommy Hodson

1990 Mike Archer Mark Boutte, Harvey Williams

1991 Curley Hallman Todd Kinchen, Derriel McCorvey

1992 Curley Hallman Carlton Buckels, Darron Landry

1993 Curley Hallman Kevin Mawae, Corey White

1994 Curley Hallman Brett Bech, Ivory Hilliard

1995 Gerry DiNardo Gabe Northern, Sheddrick Wilson

1996 Gerry DiNardo Ben Bordelon, Denard Walker

1997 Gerry DiNardo Adam Perry, Chuck Wiley

1998 Gerry DiNardo Todd McClure, Anthony McFarland

1999 Gerry DiNardo Larry Foster, Johnny Mitchell

2000 Nick Saban Fred Booker, Louis Williams

2001 Nick Saban Rohan Davey, Trev Faulk

2002 Nick Saban Bradie James, LaBrandon Toefield

2003 Nick Saban Chad Lavalais, Stephen Peterman

2004 Nick Saban Corey Webster, Ben Wilkerson

2005 Les Miles Joseph Addai, Kyle Williams

2006 Les Miles Dwayne Bowe, LaRon Landry

2007 Les Miles Early Doucet, Glenn Dorsey

2008 Les Miles Brett Helms, Tyson Jackson

2009 Les Miles Ciron Black, Jacob Cutrera

2010 Les Miles Jordan Jefferson, Patrick Peterson, Kelvin Sheppard

2011 Les Miles Ryan Baker, T-Bob Hebert, Jordan Jefferson

2012 Les Miles Odell Beckham Jr., Zach Mettenberger, Eric Reid

2013 Les Miles Jarvis Landry, Craig Loston, Zach Mettenberger

2014 Les Miles La’el Collins, Terrence Magee, D.J. Welter

2015 Les Miles Vadal Alexander, Kendell Beckwith, Leonard Fournette

2016 Les Miles Ethan Pocic, Leonard Fournette, Tre’Davious White

2017 Ed Orgeron DJ Chark, Derrius Guice, Christian LaCouture

2018 Ed Orgeron Foster Moreau, Rashard Lawrence, Devin White

2019 Ed Orgeron Joe Burrow, Lloyd Cushenberry, Grant Delpit

2020 No Media Days due to Covid

2021 Ed Orgeron Austin Deculus, Ed Ingram, Derek Stingley Jr.

2022 Brian Kelly Jack Bech, Mike Jones Jr., BJ Ojulari

2023 Brian Kelly Jayden Daniels, Josh Williams, Mekhi Wingo

2024 Brian Kelly Garrett Nussmeier, Harold Perkins, Mason Taylor