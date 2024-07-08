Nussmeier, Perkins and Taylor to join Brian Kelly at SEC Media Days

Brian Kelly has added another player to his class of 2026.

Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, linebacker Harold Perkins and tight end Mason Taylor will join LSU head coach Brian Kelly at SEC Media Day next week when the four-day event is held in Dallas. 

SEC Media Days takes place Monday, July 15 through Thursday, July 18 at the Omni Hotel in downtown Dallas. LSU will be joined on day one by Ole Miss, South Carolina and Vanderbilt. LSU’s rotation runs from 10 a.m. until 12:55 p.m.

Fans can follow along on the SEC Network as they will provide coverage throughout the day on their various shows including SEC This Morning, SEC Now and The Paul Finebaum Show. LSU will also provide behind-the-scenes coverage from media day on its official social media channels.

Nussmeier enters his first season as LSU’s starting quarterback, taking over for Heisman winner Jayden Daniels. Nussmeier earned ReliaQuest Bowl MVP honors in January, passing for 395 yards and three TDs in LSU’s 35-31 comeback win over Wisconsin.

Now in his fourth season with the Tigers, Nussmeier has thrown for 1,720 yards and 11 TDs in 18 career appearances.

Perkins enters his third season as a starting linebacker for the Tigers, developing into one of the nation’s top playmakers on defense. Perkins earned first-team All-SEC honors as a freshman followed by second-team accolades a year ago. In 27 career games, Perkins has tallied 147 tackles, 26 tackles for loss and 13 sacks.

Taylor, also a two-year starter for the Tigers, is one of the nation’s top tight ends entering 2024. He’s caught 74 passes for 762 yards and four touchdowns during his 26-game career. His top reception came in overtime in LSU’s win over Alabama in 2022 when he hauled in a two-point conversion that propelled the Tigers to a 32-21 victory over the Crimson Tide. Taylor has caught a pass in 16 consecutive games and ranks No. 4 in LSU history in receptions by a tight end. 

LSU officially reports for training camp on July 31 with its first practice scheduled for the following day. The Tigers open their third season under Kelly on Sunday, September 1 when they face Southern Cal in Las Vegas.

The following is a listing of LSU’s all-time list of participants at SEC Media Days dating back to 1989:

Year       Coach                                    Players

1989       Mike Archer                       Karl Dunbar, Tommy Hodson

1990       Mike Archer                       Mark Boutte, Harvey Williams

1991       Curley Hallman                Todd Kinchen, Derriel McCorvey

1992       Curley Hallman                Carlton Buckels, Darron Landry

1993       Curley Hallman                Kevin Mawae, Corey White

1994       Curley Hallman                Brett Bech, Ivory Hilliard

1995       Gerry DiNardo                  Gabe Northern, Sheddrick Wilson

1996       Gerry DiNardo                  Ben Bordelon, Denard Walker

1997       Gerry DiNardo                  Adam Perry, Chuck Wiley

1998       Gerry DiNardo                  Todd McClure, Anthony McFarland

1999       Gerry DiNardo                  Larry Foster, Johnny Mitchell

2000       Nick Saban                         Fred Booker, Louis Williams

2001       Nick Saban                         Rohan Davey, Trev Faulk

2002       Nick Saban                         Bradie James, LaBrandon Toefield

2003       Nick Saban                         Chad Lavalais, Stephen Peterman

2004       Nick Saban                         Corey Webster, Ben Wilkerson

2005       Les Miles                             Joseph Addai, Kyle Williams

2006       Les Miles                             Dwayne Bowe, LaRon Landry

2007       Les Miles                             Early Doucet, Glenn Dorsey

2008       Les Miles                             Brett Helms, Tyson Jackson

2009       Les Miles                             Ciron Black, Jacob Cutrera

2010       Les Miles                             Jordan Jefferson, Patrick Peterson, Kelvin Sheppard

2011       Les Miles                             Ryan Baker, T-Bob Hebert, Jordan Jefferson

2012       Les Miles                             Odell Beckham Jr., Zach Mettenberger, Eric Reid

2013       Les Miles                             Jarvis Landry, Craig Loston, Zach Mettenberger

2014       Les Miles                             La’el Collins, Terrence Magee, D.J. Welter

2015       Les Miles                             Vadal Alexander, Kendell Beckwith, Leonard Fournette

2016       Les Miles                             Ethan Pocic, Leonard Fournette, Tre’Davious White

2017       Ed Orgeron                         DJ Chark, Derrius Guice, Christian LaCouture

2018       Ed Orgeron                         Foster Moreau, Rashard Lawrence, Devin White

2019       Ed Orgeron                         Joe Burrow, Lloyd Cushenberry, Grant Delpit

2020       No Media Days due to Covid

2021       Ed Orgeron                         Austin Deculus, Ed Ingram, Derek Stingley Jr.

2022       Brian Kelly                          Jack Bech, Mike Jones Jr., BJ Ojulari

2023       Brian Kelly                          Jayden Daniels, Josh Williams, Mekhi Wingo

2024       Brian Kelly                          Garrett Nussmeier, Harold Perkins, Mason Taylor

