Nussmeier Leads 7 LSU Players Named Preseason All-SEC by Coaches

Seven LSU players have been named to the 2025 Preseason Coaches All-SEC Team, the league office announced on Tuesday.

The preseason All-SEC team was voted on by the 16 league coaches. Coaches could not vote for players on their team.

Leading the way for the Tigers are quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, linebacker Whit Weeks, and return specialist Barion Brown, who all earned first-team recognition.

Running back Caden Durham, wide receiver Aaron Anderson, linebacker Harold Perkins and wide receiver Zavion Thomas were selected to the second-team. Thomas earned second-team honors as an all-purpose player and picked up third-team status as a return specialist.

Weeks earned first-team preseason AP All-America honors on Monday, while Nussmeier and Perkins were both second-team selections by the Associated Press.

Last year, Weeks ranked second in the league in tackles with 125 and was named first-team All-SEC, while Kentucky transfer Barion Brown was selected first-team return specialist after returning 18 kickoffs for 449 yards and a touchdown.

LSU opens its season on Saturday, Aug. 30 at Clemson in matchup featuring Top 10 teams. The game will be televised on ABC and will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. CT.